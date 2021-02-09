Tu Blanco Readies ‘Tu Blanco 4 The Weekend’ Debut EP & Names Top 5 

(AllHipHop Breeding Ground)
During a time where female rappers are finally getting the shine they deserve, and rightfully so, now more than ever are newcomers being welcomed with open arms.
Tu Blanco is from New Orleans, Louisiana, and is here to prove she has what it takes to be one of the greats. With her biggest influences being Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and Lil Baby, the rising rapper and songwriter is equipped with gritty bars, hard punchlines, and an aggressive flow that sounds like no other.
With her artist name inspired directly by Griselda Blanco, the drug lord from Columbia, Tu states, “She’s a boss and I’m a boss,” with a laugh.
Entering the game with her debut single “Sit Down,” Tu hopes to motivate the masses with her music and her story. Having gone through her own bouts of depression and struggles with mental health, she writes creates music to make her feel better — in turn making other people feel better.
AllHipHop: Tu Blanco 4 The Weekend is your debut EP. How excited are you?
Tu Blanco: I’m really excited for it to come out, it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a party album and everything. I might have an well-known artist on there, I’m looking forward to working with them. I don’t want to say yet. [laughs]
AllHipHop: You said it’s more of a turn up album, how have you prepared for this moment?
Tu Blanco: I’m in the studio, recording music and shooting videos at the moment. I’m about to record a video this week for two of the songs on the ep. I want to drop visuals with every song.
AllHipHop: How is it recording and shooting visuals during quarantine?
Tu Blanco: It’s pretty cool, quarantine isn’t stopping anything. I can get into the studio and shoot videos all the time, so it’s not a big deal.
AllHipHop: You announced the EP with the new video for “DUMB,” why lead it off with this track?
Tu Blanco: I have a feature on it, we’re going to drop in January with the first single off the EP. The record’s really fun. We went back and forth on it, it’s a pretty cool record. It’s me and Nykobandz on there. We’re really vibing, a party type of song.
AllHipHop: What’s your favorite weekend activity?
Tu Blanco: Watching vampire serious and I love to travel the most, going out of the country. That’s exciting to me seeing new things. It’s gives me new ideas for things I’m doing for music or business.
AllHipHop: What’s your favorite place you’ve gone too?
Tu Blanco: So far, I like P#### Cana. It was really more relaxing. Its a different peaceful feeling. Makes you feel free.
AllHipHop: How would you describe your hometown back home?
Tu Blanco: I think It’s a really good place for tourism. A lot of crazy things going on. Other than that it’s home that’s where my family is I love it.
AllHipHop: Favorite song to hear in the club?
Tu Blanco: Young Jeezy ft Bankroll “All There” I like to listen to street music in the club.
AllHipHop: Were there any challenges while making the EP?
Tu Blanco: No, not really. It was very easy because it’s what I like to do.
AllHipHop: Talk about your recording process. Do you write, do you freestyle?
Tu Blanco: I write from my notes in my phone. I usually write to 3 beats and make it into one song, because one beat bores me. I like to be creative and write to 3 different beats versus the same beat I’m going to be on.
AllHipHop: What producers do you work with?
Tu Blanco: Right now, I’m working with Mykelonthebeat and AC so far.
AllHipHop: Do you make music alone or do you like to collaborate?
Tu Blanco: I make music alone and with a producer so he can make beats to liking.
AllHipHop: There are a total of 6 tracks on the record. Favorite tracks and why?
Tu Blanco: I don’t have a favorite I love them all.
AllHipHop: How have you progressed since your first single?
Tu Blanco: I’ve progressed a lot. I’m way different from the first record. I grew more mentally, physically, work ethic, I’m on a different level now.
AllHipHop: What level do you see yourself?
Tu Blanco: Private jet.
AllHipHop: How would you describe your music to someone who’s never heard it?
Tu Blanco: Aggressive, sassy, but most of all boss talk.
AllHipHop: What does this album mean to your career?
Tu Blanco: It means a lot. This is my first EP so I’m pretty excited about it. This is like a baby I’m having. I’ve never dropped an album or EP before so I’m excited.
AllHipHop: What does it mean to be doing this independently?
Tu Blanco: It means a lot just to see me getting to this point I’m at with no help from anyone.
AllHipHop: Top 5 right now?
Tu Blanco: Lil Uzi, Durk, Lil Wayne. Nicki Minaj, and Mulatto.
AllHipHop: What are you most looking forward to in 2021?
Tu Blanco: I’m looking to work with new people, expanding, New opportunities, I’m open.