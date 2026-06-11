Tracy Morgan’s Comments Dragged Disrespecting Teachers In Marcello Hernández “Actors” Conversation

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur discusses a funny conversation between Tracy Morgan and Marcello Hernández that turned into a conversation about teachers and their worth.

I am the child of two teachers. I am proud of that and my parents did a great job setting the foundation for me to literally live out every dream I ever had. And, beyond that, to dream beyond anything my younger self conceptualized.

The comedian sat down with pal Hernández for Variety’s popular interview series, where the two reflected on their childhoods, comedy careers and what helped shape their success. Sounds like a funny, cool time, right? Well, what started as a lighthearted exchange between comics quickly turned controversial. Tracy took a swipe at teachers and the controversy spiraled from there.

Tracy Morgan says he “can’t stand teachers” because “they have a limit… that’s all they’re ever going to be.”



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Hernández recalled getting in trouble at school for talking too much and being labeled mischievous by his teachers.

“They told me I did mischief in school. Mischief. I talk too much. I was excessive talking,” Hernández said.

But Tracy Morgan took it into a different direction that sounded cool at first, defending his SNL pal.

“You know who gave that voice? No, they didn’t understand you. You had a sense of humor. And they couldn’t control that. God gave that to you,” the Brooklynite replied.

Hernández then joked, “And now look at it. I’m getting paid for mischief.”

That is when the backlash began.

“And they are still making minimum wage.”

Hernández laughed before adding, “Man, not enough,” suggesting the educators should get paid more.

But, Tracy kept going.

“I can’t stand teachers, you know why? Because they have a ceiling, a limit. That’s all they ever gonna be. I teach my kids: sky is the limit,” he said.

It was seemingly playful and, perhaps, truthful, but people took it differently.

It seemed like Tracy disrespected all educators and reduced their value to how much money they make or suggesting that they could not be anything greater. For me, I am thankful for my experience with teachers, starting with my own parent. Without teachers, we do not have more artists, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers. Frankly, we do not have Tracy Morgan.

When I was getting into comic books and the characters that helped shape me, my teacher told my mother it was a good thing. I was reading and that was a good thing. But, it was truly a great thing. While I never became a scientist or engineer, if I had, I could blame comics. My interests in space travel began with comics like Guardians of the Galaxy. Ultimately, I went into Hip-Hop and both my parents were on board with that being a positive way to spend my time. And, we were not rich.

One person posted, “The emphasis on someone’s worth solely based on their salary is how we got to this timeline. The teachers who dedicate their careers to sharing their knowledge are vital to our society and deserve more respect than what they are currently receiving.”

“Any teacher that has ever lived has had an infinitely more profound impact on society than Tracy Morgan,” another person bit back.

Teachers are some of the most influential professionals in our people’s lives, but they are underpaid compared to the impact they have on future generations. In a lot of ways, this is why society at large feels like it is languishing.

But, I do get where Tracy is coming from. I’ll never forget being in third grade and “they” telling me I could not showcase my art in the school talent show. I had to dance or sing to be in the show. I never forgot it and it is burned in my soul. I used to get in “trouble” for drawing and a lot of teachers did not know how to deal with me at that time.

Tracy Morgan’s larger point seems to be about encouraging children to think beyond limitations and pursue their biggest dreams. I get that. However, many viewers feel he could have delivered that message without taking a shot at the entire profession.

Ironically, the very teachers Morgan criticized likely (directly or indirectly) nurtured the creativity, fire and confidence that eventually led him to a career in entertainment. My old art teacher used to call me names for not working up to my potential. My classmate took it as a negative. I took it as fuel in my rocket ship.

The internet did not let those comments slide. But, there’s another side that aligns with comic culture, rebel culture and other forms of counter culture.

Historically, comedians have often framed teachers as authority figures who failed to recognize their talents in the classroom.

From Richard Pryor to Chris Rock and Kevin Hart, stories about clashing with teachers have long been part of comedy culture. The same goes with Hip-Hop, who Tracy Morgan is a part of both. The difference today is that social media allows every off-the-cuff remark to be instantly dissected by millions of people.

We are in an era where educators are advocating for better pay, resources and support. Tracy Morgan’s comments land in a particularly sensitive time. I am somewhat of a black sheep in my family, but my brother is now a principal, moving past the classroom into leadership. What may have been intended as a quip about ambition quickly turned into a conversation about the value and the role teachers play in shaping society.

They are important and I appreciate them, even when they did not understand me.

What do you think? Was Tracy Morgan simply joking about chasing bigger dreams, or did his comments cross the line?