16-Year-Old Sauxe Paxk TB Claims To Be The World’s Youngest Pimp

At 16-years-old, Sauxe Paxk TB is already taking over the rap game. Hailing from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, TB calls himself “the world’s youngest pimp."

Under management with E Sudd (2 Chainz’ official DJ), SauxePaxk is ready to take over.

Immediately off the rip, he introduces himself: “SauxePaxk TB, the youngest biggest P in the W-O-R-L-D. That’s me, AKA Mr. Irresistible. AKA Mr. Pink P##sy Pimpin’. AKA Mr. Take Your B##ch, Break Your B##ch, Make Your b##ch Pay For S##t. Don’t play with me mayne. 16-years-old, I’m doing everything. We’re lit and we’re everywhere.”

If you’re on TikTok, you may have seen the “Ballin” challenge going up — a record he did with “Big Salute.” Most recently, Sauxe released the official music video to “Quarantine,” speaking volumes to these sunken times.

AllHipHop caught up with Sauxe Pxck TB in downtown Los Angeles to discuss how he got his name, how he got into music, going viral with “Ballin,” upcoming music, and more!

AllHipHop: What does it mean to be the youngest pimp in the world?

Sauce Paxk TB: That means I’m pimpin’ your girl. We’re dripping in all the diamonds and pearls, we’re putting nuts in mouths like squirrels. That’s what’s going on exactly. We’re not even trapping anymore, we’re getting paid of p##sy. Everything I got on me smells like a b##ch, because some p##sy came from it. You feel me?

AllHipHop: How’d you get your name and why the X’s?

Sauce Paxk TB: The X’s go where the C’s go because my big brother is a Piru. He’s a Tree Top Piru, I grew up around Bloods. I got a few Crip homeboys too, but I don’t gangbang myself. Another thing is my big brothers taught me how to rap. I was 4 or 5 years old around them in the cypher, while they had to babysit me. I dedicated the majority of the things I do or accomplish from the raps to my big brothers, he’s in prison right now. SauxePaxk with the X’s! SauxePaxk came from me not knowing what I wanted my rap name to be, because I already had songs recorded but never dropped them. Never made a name or none of that.

AllHipHop: What’s the TB for?

Sauce Paxk TB: TB stands for my real name: Tobias. That’s what I've been called my whole life. People started calling me SauxePaxk when I popped out, so that name stuck. Motherf##kers don’t even call me TB no more.

AllHipHop: Because you got the sauce?

Sauce Paxk TB: Yeah, hella sauce going on! Shout out Sauce Walka, shout out the whole TSF campaign.

AllHipHop: Is it inspired by Sauce Walka?

Sauce Paxk TB: You could say that. I was highly inspired by him, heavily inspired by him when I was younger. Now that I'm on the scene and in the mix. I'm finding my own lane. I used to look up to Sauce Walka, but I had to find my own lane.

AllHipHop: They’re out of Texas, how did you tap into him?

Sauce Paxk TB: I actually went to Texas and tapped in. I had to tap in with the sauce drippers because I'm talking about SauxePaxk, sauce dripping. Everybody always talking about sauce but don't pay homage. They’re the first people I really got the drip from, me and my big brothers. Me and my big cousins, my people. Big shout out to Sauce Walka for that drip.

AllHipHop: What do your brother think of the music?

Sauce Paxk TB: They lit, they love it. They know what's going on. I’m putting big money on my brother's books. Me and my brother who’s out, my oldest brother BoofGod, we’re staying at hotel rooms. Having producers and engineers come to the room, locking in. We’re getting neck while we’re recording, literally. We’re living like that, we lit. [laughs] I love my brothers, those my guardian angels. They keep my head on a swivel.

AllHipHop: Being from Winston, Salem North Carolina, what was the household like growing up?

Sauce Paxk TB: It wasn't nothing too exclusive. It was really boring. Now that I travel, it's hella s##t that I've never seen. Never thought I would see. Damn, what the hell? Winston’s nothing compared to this s##t, but I love my city though. I get big love from my city. Especially doing this music, I got the whole Winston on my back. They f##king with the kid heavy. Shout out to Winston-Salem. Shout out to 336. Shout out the whole North Carolina. No lie, our music scene is actually hard as f##k. We got a superstar/all-star lineup, on gang. Underground artists, they’re going to be on your radar pretty soon.

AllHipHop: DaBaby is from North Carolina.

Sauce Paxk TB: Yeah DaBaby’s from Charlotte, an hour and 40 minutes away. Winston’s not that far from Charlotte. We’re like neighbors. Shout out Charlotte, the 704. Take a hoe, break hoe, go make some doe, go make some mo'.

AllHipHop: When did you realize you could do music for a living?

Sauce Paxk TB: Ever since I was 5, freestyling with my brothers. When they weren't around, I'd f##k around and be rapping to my self in the mirror or the shower. I'm acting like I got 10,000 people in the crowd, when it's really me by myself. I'm with that s##t. I’ve been growing up thinking I’m a superstar artist. I didn’t ever have no name though, I was TB or Tobias. But nah, I’m not finna have my name as my rap name so I came up with Sauxe Paxk. People around the city started calling me Sauxe Paxk instead of TB, I’m like “what the f##k? Okay okay.” Now, everybody all over the world is screaming SauxePaxk. We turnt up.

AllHipHop: You got a lot of s##t out for 16 years old.

Sauce Paxk TB: Hell yeah, I'm working. I love this music s##t. I shoot at least 3 videos a month, if not more.

AllHipHop: What would say are the craziest records you have?

Sauce Paxk TB: The ones getting the most attention are "Finaygo" and "Ballin", it's a feature with this dude Big Salute. He's from Albemarle, an artist from North Carolina as well. He dropped a bag on a feature, I blessed him with the drip. Bro came in hard, they’re loving it. Tommy Craze did a review on it, big shout out to Tommy. I didn't even know he did a review, I had people sending it to me. “What the hell’s going on?” We had dropped it not even a whole 24 hours ago, so it only had 600 something views. Then I go look at bro’s video, it's going up by the thousands. K's on K's on K's! The TikTok off "Ballin'" is going crazy as well. They’re loving that s##t on TikTok.

AllHipHop: How's it feel to have it going up on TikTok?

Sauce Paxk TB: Man, that s##t is lit! I'm mad I don't know how to work it. People younger than me knowing how to work it, I'm not even that old. Yo, what the hell’s going on? I'm not really hip, I have to get back hip.

AllHipHop: How’d it feel to have Lebron’s son dancing to your song?

Sauce Paxk TB: Lebron's son, that's a big blessing. Major blessing, shout out Bronny. No lie, my brother f##ks with that more than me because he's an athlete head. I didn't really grow up watching sports. I know nothing about sports, basketball or football. That's hard though, he’s a beast on the court.

AllHipHop: Talk about recording “Quarantine” during quarantine.

Sauce Paxk TB: We’re recording during quarantine, the gang got tired of being at home. I’ve been social distancing like hell but I haven't really been on quarantine during this epidemic s##t. I’ve still been out working. I’ve been masked up and sanitized like hell. Staying out the way but still in the mix. You have to stay active, you can't not be active for not one second. Gotta turn up.

AllHipHop: Best memory from the video shoot?

Sauce Paxk TB: Having the whole gang out there, having everybody come together even with all the circumstances going on. They definitely popped out. They showed up and showed out. Good vibes, we had fans walking up and down the street. We’re at some place on the south side of my city in Winston, out in the open. People were outside and they seen me, "you look like SauxePaxk!" I’m like "damn, I look like him forreal?" That’s me gang. They lit though, they f##k with me. They’re getting in the videos, that video was lit. That video was turnt.

AllHipHop: You’re only 16, are you able to still be a kid?

Sauce Paxk TB: Right now, I'm not in school. I got pulled out of school, so it wouldn't be I dropped out of school. I always skipped school to try to go to the studio or go get some p##sy, so my attendance was ugly as hell. If I woulda kept missing days at school, my mom probably coulda went to jail. She doesn't condone that s##t, she’s not the type of mom that'll let me not go to school. She’s on my ass about school, but I always do what the f##k I want to do. She pulled me out, then the music s##t actually started making sense. I started getting paid from it, so I'm on the road more than I'm in the city anyways.

AllHipHop: Paid from shows?

Sauce Paxk TB: Yeah! Shows, features, appearances, we’re lit! I'm loving this s##t, it's really a dream come true. I don't even know how to express it. Now that I'm doing it, I'm used to it. At first, everything — this interview, I woulda been cheesing like hell. I know how to handle it now. I had to train myself how to be an artist and a public figure.

AllHipHop: You trained yourself, nobody taught you?

Sauce Paxk TB: I got big lessons from my manager, DJ E Sudd. I got a whole lot of celebrity homies, they drop a few jewels on me every here and there. I learn a lot. At the same time, I definitely had to train myself. I had to think to myself like “bro don't do that, that's corny. Bro don't act like this in front of them,” because they’re really looking at you. They look up to you so you have to watch what you say. I really have to do that because my mouth. A motherf##ker will ask, "do you kiss your mother with that mouth?" Nah, I don't kiss ma dukes with this mouth man. I get a little hectic from time to time so I have to tell myself “bro, calm down.”

AllHipHop: What's it like to have so many people believe in you from such an early age?

Sauce Paxk TB: It’s beautiful, I repost everybody that tags me in social media. I make sure if I see it, I repost it. I appreciate it. Those little reposts, those little videos, those little pictures, people using my lyrics as their captions, all that s##t matters. I highly appreciate that because I grew up wanting that s##t. Now that I'm getting it, you can't reject it.

Sauce Paxk TB: I don't even like calling them fans because I got real die-hard fans, but I call them my supporters. Now that I have supporters, it makes this s##t a lot easier. Promotion-wise, all that. I self-promote a lot. I'm not signed to a major label right now. I'm big independent, but I got labels banging the jack back to back. I'm waiting for them to up their price on that bag because this is a billion dollar pimp that they ain't never had.

AllHipHop: So you're open to signing? A lot of artists have been looking to stay independent.

Sauce Paxk TB: Yeah, I’m not with that. That's that 1997 s##t, 1980 s##t. I'm ready to go major. I got record labels on my ass, but I'm waiting to hear the right s##t.

AllHipHop: Money-wise?

Sauce Paxk TB: Period. I'm making sure I make the right decision, make sure I'm not too thirsty for nothing. You can't be money thirsty. You f##k around and make this decision, if you would have waited, you could have had a bigger opportunity. Most definitely not waiting too long on nothing either though, because this s##t’s going on right now.

AllHipHop: Do you feel like your life is going to change when you find that major situation?

Sauce Paxk TB: Not tremendously, but definitely. I already treat this s##t like I'm signed to something, I make sure I stay looking like somebody. The love I get from the music is crazy. They going crazy! Motherf##kers want me to sign their titties type s##t. People's mamas, motherf##kers triple my age. We lit like that.

AllHipHop: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Sauce Paxk TB: In 10 years, I see myself in my mansion kicked back, with probably about 2 mini-me’s. You feel me, teaching them the ropes.

AllHipHop: You want kids already!?

Sauce Paxk TB: I don't want kids, but I know I be f##king.

AllHipHop: Yo, you better wrap that s##t up!

Sauce Paxk TB: You know I wrap up mayne! Have to wrap up. Because this time of age man, long live Eazy-E but I can't go out like the homie. I f##k with Eazy-E hard.

AllHipHop: What you know about the West Coast!?

Sauce Paxk TB: Bruh, what? My big brother is a real trojan, a real Tree Top Piru. I grew up on the westside of my city, but f##k that right now. It's big westside business going on, the westside the best side. Now that I'm really out here in Cali, I'm at home. This really my first time out here.

AllHipHop: Who’s in your Top 5?

Sauce Paxk TB: Definitely Sauce Walka, Future, Chief Keef off the rip. Now I have use my other 2 wisely. I’d give it to Uzi, but I'll go to Detroit real quick. I f##k with Uzi hard. LUV Is Rage and the tapes around that time, hard! That’s the Uzi I was f##king with heavy.

AllHipHop: Who you f##king with from Detroit?

Sauce Paxk TB: Sada Baby for sure! Baby Smoove harder than a b##ch, stop playing with Baby Smoove. Ya’ll better put some respect on that man’s name. Veeze, Drego & Beno.

AllHipHop: The scammers!

Sauce Paxk TB: Yeah! They’re hard, they gave me a whole nother sound. Not trying to steal their flow, but they made me open up. They gave me a whole nother flow. This new s##t I'm finna drop, expect some crazy s##t!

AllHipHop: What can we expect next?

Sauce Paxk TB: Big visuals! Right now during quarantine, I’m trying to perfect my music videos to where they really look like movies. Trying to put out movies. We’re coming out with a movie 2020. Dolo, the hood Home Alone!

AllHipHop: What can we expect from Dolo?

Sauce Paxk TB: It's a movie that me and my dawg DJ E Sudd wrote. We got together, we have Chico Bean. This dude named Fetti P, P Frank from Charlotte, North Carolina, they’re going to be the burglars. I'ma be Kevin McCallister. 2 Chainz is going to co-star in it. Street Bud will be in it, Street Bud hard!

AllHipHop: This is a legit movie?

Sauce Paxk TB: I'm giving you the cast right now! I’d spill some big flame on you but I’m not even going to do all that in the interview. Ya’ll make sure you’re on the lookout for Dolo. SauxePaxk presents Dolo!

AllHipHop: Do you want to be an actor down the road?

Sauce Paxk TB: Hell yeah, I definitely f##k with that. I'm not really good at acting because I be trying to be authentic as hell. I have to tell myself “bro, this s##t’s for the camera.” Now, I get out the box and I'm really with the s##ts when it comes to acting. I do drops for people, little skits with people. I'm really getting into character. Being in character was hard for me at first, trying to be too much of a hood dude. You have to realize that bag doesn't come in off being stuck in the streets, trying to be street all the time. You have to know how to switch it up so I'm with it. I'm with all that.

AllHipHop: What about projects?

Sauce Paxk TB: Definitely coming out with a Dolo album along with the movie. I just dropped Harder Than Your Daddy, streams on that going crazy. Thank You TB was my very first mixtape I put out, that's my best tape. I have hella unreleased music but I don't want to drop another tape on them yet. I dropped 3 tapes since July, don’t want to give them too much flavor.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

Sauce Paxk TB: Aye man, this SauxePaxk TB, the youngest biggest pimp in the W-O-R-L-D. Right now we’re in quarantine so make sure you masked up, gassed up, and your b##ch assed up. Because if her ass flat, you can't get no bag off of her. We’re still putting them hoes to work, all quarantine man! Corona ain’t stopping s##t. We’re still out here breaking these tricks, making these gifts, making a whole lotta flips off a lick. This s##t smooth, this drippin’ don't stop. This pimpin’ don't stop, we’re on the block. Whole lotta gang going down. Be on the lookout for Dolo in 2020, and we blowing strong!