The rate of mind-blowing, earth-shattering happenings seemed to become more extreme in all areas in the latter half of 2024. From Kendrick Lamar and Drake to Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the last six months of the year grabbed us by the neck and didn’t let up.

The Broadening of Presidential Powers

On July 1, the United States Supreme Court, which is now peppered with conservative judges, ruled that a president has immunity for official acts that would otherwise land the common American citizen in prison.

The six GOP majority ruled that a president has “presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution” for any actions related to his official duties in a 6-3 decision authored by Chief Justice John Roberts.

It was then that most realized that the political Jux was in.

Run, Kamala, Run

Also on July 1, Vice President Kamala Harris became the first Black woman and first Asian woman to be nominated as the Democratic candidate for President of the United States after President Joe Biden announced he wouldn’t seek a second term.

The Big Miss: Trump Survives Assassination Attempt

An assassination was made on the life of President-elect Donald J. Trump as he campaigned in Butler, Pennsylvania at the Butler Farm Show Grounds on July 13. The president’s right ear was visibly bloodied. An audience member was killed as well as the shooter-21-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Drake Lyrically Emasculated as Young Money Looks Goofy

The roiling, rancorous rumblings that personified the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake coalesced into an event horizon that captivated the attention of Hip-Hop media and enthusiasts.

Basking in the glory of the ongoing curb stomping of the alleged “6 God,” Kendrick Lamar’s victory lap might as well be an orbit around the sun. The September 8 announcement of his being named the halftime performer at the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans. 2025 has a lot of used-to-be rap superstars looking bad. The Young Money conglomerate of Lil’ Wayne, Nikki Minaj, and Birdman, is catching strays for being obtuse, as they defend Drake.

The Diddler Got Knocked

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on September 16 and charged by the Justice Department with having a years-long scheme to abuse and exploit women and that he used his business to commit crimes, which is a RICO charge. Combs pleaded not guilty the next day. Sean Combs has been denied bail three times and is considered a flight risk and has been accused of witness tampering.

Quincy Jones Becomes an Ancestor

Legendary composer and all-around GOAT Quincy Jones became an ancestor on November 3. He was 91 years old. His feats are too numerous to name on such a humble platitude. A titan in jazz, pop, R&B, Bop, Soul, Big Band, and much more. But his contributions to Hip-Hop are many.

Nas, Kanye, Mobb Deep, De La Soul, MC Lyte, Tupac Shakur, the Pharcyde and many others used sweet licks sampled from music composed by Quincy Jones to craft what is arguably their best works. His passing punctuates an era where giants once tread. True giants of mammoth talent, charm, humility and charisma.

King Trump

Donald J. Trump won the election to become the 46th president of the United States. America has spoken and, in the process, revealed just how resoundingly stupid it is.

The Saga Continues for Kendrick versus Drake Beef, King Kenny Drops GNX

On November 22, Kendrick Lamar formally yoked up Hip-Hop with the release of GNX, his sixth studio album.

Three days later, on November 25, Drake filed a motion accusing UMG and Spotify of using bots and payola to artificially inflate “Not Like Us” streams, which he claims left him looking bad in the public eye.

Speaking of looking bad, Drake continued his legal onslaught on November 26, 2025, as he filed a second motion against UMG, citing defamation on “Not Like Us,” where he’s called a “certified pedophile” and “predator.” For a little context, Drake signed a deal with UMG worth around $400 million. So, yeah, awkward.

Luigi Wit’ Da Blicky!

On December 4, the year that has already proven itself to be bugged TF out proved itself even more bugged than anyone could have imagined. UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down by an assailant in front of the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Details of shell casing with the words “Delay,” “Deny” and “Depose” on each shell.

As the shooter fled, a swell of support exploded everywhere. y the time Luigi Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania on December 9 he was already a full-fledged folk hero.

“I’m Not Black, I’m Jigga Man…”

JAY-Z has dodged accusations of Illuminati affiliation, survived a battle with Nas, and a decades old paternity case, and he has only gotten richer in response.



But on December 8, a 37-year-old woman filed a lawsuit in New York alleging Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs raped her in 2000 when she was 13 years old. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Anthony Buzbee, the lawyer for over 200 individuals who claim to have been sexually assaulted by Sean Combs.

Carter would return legal fire the following day in a multi-document response 236 pages in length in which his legal team revealed JAY-Z was the anonymous celebrity who fired off an extortion lawsuit against Buzbee in Los Angeles on November 13.

2024 was a wild year in every way. In every aspect of our collective society. It spoke to issues of gender with the nomination of Kamala Harris and America’s reaction to that, it spoke of delayed justice with the arrest of previously untouchable Hip-Hop mogul Diddy but true Hip-Hop endured through it all as Kendrick Lamar’s victory lap suggests.

We also witnessed the birth of a star as Doechii exploded onto the scene with an original flow that was authentic, playful, and powerfully feminine. 2024 could also be defined by the legal system as President-elect Trump, Diddy, JAY-Z and Drake have learned of its reach or impudence, depending on the perspectives of the plaintiff or defendant.



