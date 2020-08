Omnis presents "Cousins" talk show.

It's a family affair! Meagan Good-Franklin, her sister Lamyia Good and Dijon Talton host a weekly talk show series "Cousins". Each week welcomes special guests and discussions surrounding current issues facing the world today.

"Cousins" is currently streaming 5 episodes on the black -owned streaming service, Omnis.

Meagan also confirms the movie Shazam 2 is in the works as well as a new baby possibly in 2021.