AJ McQueen Talks 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar & His Journey Getting Blasted In St. Louis To Hip-Hop Stardom

AJ McQueen is a rising like a rocket in the world of Hip-Hop, but now, it seems, he is ready for the next level. And that includes Kendrick Lamar.

In the heart of Times Square, New York, the bustling energy was palpable as I prepared to sit down with one of the most prolific and conscious voices in Hip-Hop today, AJ McQueen. The interview took place at WonWorld Studios, a hub for authentic Hip-Hop. AJ and team arrived a bit late, but right on time. Today, as the summer comes to an end, the city was unusually busy. Once he settled into the studio, clad in all black, his presence was undeniable.

AJ McQueen was relaxed but focused. His recent album, Sorry I Was Distracted, has not only received critical acclaim, but also served as a deeply personal apology and reflection on the people and things that have shaped his life. From apologizing to his mother for the stress he caused in his adolescence to acknowledging the impact of his actions on others, AJ’s music is a time capsule of his journey from childhood to manhood.

During our conversation, AJ opened up about growing up in the tough streets of West Side St. Louis, the impact of being shot twice, and how those experiences have shaped his relationship with his family and his artistry. As we delved into his influences, ranging from Tupac to Bob Marley, and the inspiration behind tracks like “S###,” it was clear that AJ McQueen is an artist who blends vulnerability with strength, creating music that not only tells a story but also offers liberation.

Chuck Creekmur (AllHipHop): Peace, AJ McQueen! It’s great to have you here. Let’s start by talking about what’s currently happening with you.

AJ McQueen: Peace, peace! I’m glad to be here, Chuck. Right now, I’m on a press run, spreading the message and the music. We’re gearing up for the deluxe album and a tour, just putting people on notice for what’s coming next.

AllHipHop: Your album, Sorry I Was Distracted, received critical acclaim this year. For those who aren’t familiar, what inspired the album title?

AJ McQueen: Man, the album is a tapestry of my life, from childhood to becoming a man. The title reflects the distractions I’ve faced along the way—some random, some intentional. The album is like an apology, starting with my mom for the stress I caused during my adolescence, then to every woman I’ve been with, and even to my inner child. It’s about owning up to those distractions and apologizing for them.

AllHipHop: Apologies aren’t something everyone’s comfortable with. What made you want to create an entire album centered around that theme?

AJ McQueen: Apologies are tough, but I felt it was necessary. We’re all reflections of each other, and when I looked at myself through others, I saw the cracks and blemishes I caused. As I evolved and healed, I realized the importance of owning up to my actions, even if the apologies weren’t always accepted. It was about freeing myself and speaking my truth.

AllHipHop: Has the album sparked any feedback, particularly from those you apologized to?

AJ McQueen: Definitely. The album actually helped heal the relationship between my mom and me. She listened to the album and opened up about parts of our past, which brought us closer. Some people didn’t appreciate certain topics I touched on, but overall, the response has been positive. People appreciate the vulnerability and transparency I brought to the table.

AllHipHop: You’ve talked about being shot twice and how it impacted your family. Can you share more about that experience?

AJ McQueen: Growing up on the west side of St. Louis was rough, especially for a young Black man. I wasn’t out there looking for trouble, but I had to deal with what came my way. Getting shot really affected my parents, especially since I’m their only son. The pain in my mom’s eyes that night is something I’ll never forget. It was a turning point for me and motivated me to make sure my family was proud of where I was headed.

AllHipHop: Navigating the music industry can be tough, especially if you have a unique message. How have you managed to find your path?

AJ McQueen: It’s all about staying true to my purpose. I believe there are agents for change in every institution, and I trust that the Most High places us where we’re supposed to be. I’ve been fortunate to connect with the right people and build a solid foundation with my team. It’s about being ready for the opportunity when it comes and making strategic partnerships.

AllHipHop: Your style is always on point. Does fashion play a role in your artistry?

AJ McQueen: Appreciate that, Chuck. My style is rooted in minimalism. Growing up, I didn’t have much, so I made do with what I had. Thrift stores were my go-to, and I developed my style from there. It’s not about what you wear, but how you wear it. Confidence is key, and that’s something I’ve always carried with me, whether I had $5 or $5,000 in my pocket.

AllHipHop: Since you mentioned Tupac earlier, who are your top five influences?

AJ McQueen: That’s a tough one, but I’d have to say Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Tupac, Lauryn Hill, and it’s a tie between Common and Lil Wayne. Each of them has inspired me in different ways, shaping how I see the world.

AllHipHop: You have a track called “S###” that caught my attention. Can you tell us more about it?

AJ McQueen: “S###” was me popping my [expletive]. I don’t usually make ego music, but that track was an exception. It’s got a message if you listen closely, and the flow was inspired by Kendrick Lamar. I’m a fan, but I also see him as a peer. The song is about merging confidence with purpose.

AllHipHop: Do you think Drake underestimated Kendrick because of his conscious style?

AJ McQueen: I think so, yeah. The industry often underestimates conscious artists, thinking they can’t get busy. But when your downloads come from the Source, you should be respected. Drake might have underestimated Kendrick, but I also think he knew what he was up against.

AllHipHop: Your last album, Godbody, opens with a powerful Farrakhan speech. What inspired that choice, and what sparked your consciousness?

AJ McQueen: My uncle was my OG, teaching me about Islam, Moors, and Supreme Mathematics from a young age. I grew up conscious, but I detoured in my 20s. The Most High pulled me back, and Farrakhan’s teachings played a big part in that. It was only right to include his voice on the album.

AllHipHop: What can we expect from the deluxe version of Sorry I Was Distracted?

AJ McQueen: The deluxe album is an extension of the story I’ve already told. I’ve got some amazing collaborations on there, like D Smoke and Landstrip Chip. We’re dropping it in September, and I’m excited to share it with the world. It’s all about continuing the message and showing my range as an artist.

AllHipHop: Your manager mentioned you might have a few bars for us. Can you give us a little something?

AJ McQueen: For sure, Chuck. Here’s a little something:

“This that mental elevation, been waiting on my moment but sometimes I get impatient…

Told the man in the mirror I see you, looking at myself in the mirror, I see through…

My own heart, if these walls could talk, they’d say I’m proud of you…

You fought through them storms, fought through them thoughts that were clouding you…”

AllHipHop: That was dope! We definitely need to do this again, maybe even get you in for a live performance.

AJ McQueen: Yes, Lord! I’m down for that. Appreciate you, Chuck. Peace!

AllHipHop: Peace, AJ. Keep doing your thing!