BARS UP: Jadakiss X AllHipHop Present THE "HUNTIN SEASON" CHALLENGE

Get those bars up! Get ready to be judged by Jadakiss and AllHipHop over one of the hottest beats this year. Its "Hunting Season," rappers!

(AllHipHop Features) Jadakiss' new album, Ignatius, is already a contender for best album of the year, but there is one song that hit the streets the hardest - "Huntin Season." The song, which features Pusha-T, is chock full of heavy bars and a menacing beat. Jadakiss and AllHipHop offer up a unique opportunity to rap for one of the game's GOATS and, maybe, get on the official remix! Check out how it goes down.

The Run Of The Contest

Make sure you are using the hashtag #AllHipHopHuntinSeason (no "g") with your submission.

Get the instrumental from Jadakiss' offical YouTube page and get started.

Upload a 1-minute version of you rapping over the "Hunting Season" beat to your Instagram page, using #AllHipHopHuntingSeason.

For a week, Jadakiss and AllHipHop will filter through the freestyles, reposting some of the standouts on a daily basis.

Top 10 freestyles will be whittled down to three, where Jadakiss will name is favorites.

The winner will be announced by Jadakiss and posted on AllHipHop.com.

The final winner wins a write up on AllHipHop, live performance on IG LIVE and a write up on AllHipHop.com.

Runners up, get a write up on AllHipHop as well.

Good luck!