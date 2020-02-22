BET's Connie Orlando Shares Excitement For 51st NAACP Image Awards & New BET Programming

BET has lots of great programming on the way including the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

(AllHipHop Features) The NAACP Image Awards is one of the top events celebrating the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film. The award show also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

The NAACP Image Awards will be broadcast on BET Networks for the first time this year.

The ceremony also shines light on the economic empowerment and social justice reform work of the NAACP.

BET delivers culturally entertaining and enriching content to an audience that is multigenerational, so it's no surprise that the NAACP Image Awards partnered with the network.

Global music and fashion icon, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Rihanna, will receive the President’s Award and U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, will be recognized with the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony.



The star-studded night will also feature appearances by Alicia Keys, Brie Larson, Dave Bautista, Evan Alex, Jamie Foxx, Janelle Monae, JB Smoove, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Morgan Freeman, Octavia Spencer, Robin Thede, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Sterling K. Brown, Tamron Hall and Tiffany Haddish and Winston Duke.



The NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 8pm/7c from Pasadena, California.



AllHipHop had an opportunity to chat with BET's Vice-President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, Connie Orlando, about the importance of celebrating people of color for their achievements.

AllHipHop: We are at the 51st NAACP [Image Awards] nominations press conference with the one-and-only Connie Orlando. How important is it for us to support our public figures for their artistic achievements?



Connie Orlando: It’s so important. It’s something that we all...it’s a responsibility. A lot of times we are not seen by others, and it’s our duty to support each other and celebrate each other and acknowledge each other’s accomplishments. So that’s why we are super excited to be partnered with the NAACP on the Image Awards; first time on BET, and it’s our first award show this year. Hopefully it will be a year of celebration and acknowledgement.



AllHipHop: So BET always has amazing programming. Congratulations on the Uptown [series]. We have the Uptown series coming. Some more of the label chronicles are coming too. What else is coming?



Connie Orlando: We have... oh my God there’s so many shows coming. So 'American Soul' is coming back. 'Games People Play' is coming back. We have 'Boomerang' is coming back. We have new shows with Lena Waite and 'Twenties' which is spectacular. I can’t wait for people to see that. What else do we have coming? We have 'Ruff Ryder Chronicles' later. It’s going to be a year full of great content that I hope everybody loves.



AllHipHop: Who are your top 5 rappers dead or alive?



Connie Orlando: Oh here we go. Here we go. Let’s see. Jay, Biggie, Tupac...Two more...Cardi, Lil Kim.

