Billyracxx Explains Why He's Next Up

Billyracxx is a Florida bred, Houston rapper who has carved out a unique niche for himself.

Billyracxx is hip-hop’s newest obsession.

Best known for his out-of-the-box sound and cinematic visuals, the Florida-bred, Houston-based rapper is here to break barriers in the rap game. This means pairing his standout records with the utmost highest quality of music videos.

While H-Town serves as his home the past decade, Billy can hardly be boxed into the city’s sound and style.

His lyrics are gritty and emotional, teaming up with CHASETHEMONEY on his last album RELIGION. Each of the 8 tracks from the project were entirely written and conceptualized by Billyracxx himself.

While a lot of people in the music industry view Billy as an alien or alternative artist, he just wants to be someone who is super influential, “an intentional creative.”

When asked to describe himself, Billy states, “That’s literally something I’m still exploring. I’m still seeing how deep I can take this.”

Now one year later, Billyracxx unleashes his newest project titled Butterflies Pt. 1.

The butterfly wings symbolize his unique sound, utilizing the sound of a butterfly’s wings. The project is spearheaded by the record “Kill Me,” showcasing his passion and dedication to take his creative mind all the way to the top — or he’ll die trying.

AllHipHop spoke with Billyracxx to discuss his upbringing in Houston, his music career and more.

PR

AllHipHop: What sets you apart from the other artists?

Billyracxx: I’m almost like a walking, living caricature of myself. When it comes to my wordplay, my sound, and how I live on the camera, I’ve tapped into something deeper.

AllHipHop: Being from Bayou City, how does that play into your life & career?

Billyracxx: That’s crazy you ask that because people have no clue where I’m from when they hear my music or see my visuals. I’m from Florida, but I grew up in Bayou City so my perspective is different. I moved here and it felt so big. Now I’m a name here. I’ve got ties here, so it affected me tremendously when it comes to just life. I went from being submersed in the streets of Eatonville around nothing but black folks, dread heads, and Haitians… to Houston being full of diversity and slow-talking black folks.

When it comes to the music, I hear a lot of Florida in me. Houston/Bayou City gave me the ability to slow my music down and my tone. But overall when people hear me and see me, they think I’m from space.

AllHipHop: When did you move to Houston? How has that city influenced you?

Billyracxx: Eatonville, Florida is the first all African-American established town in America. It’s super lit to say that, but hella people are dying there. My mom moved us when I was 14 years old, so Houston became my new normal. It affected my dialect, it affected my whole scope on life because Florida is nuts and Houston is very deep rooted in its culture, so it’s a complete switch. I’m so tapped into the city right now, it’s crazy. I sit back and remember myself moving here, not knowing anybody when I was 14, and now Billyracxx is a real name in this city. Real OGs in this city know what I’m going to become, and they even acknowledge it.

AllHipHop: At what point did you realize this music thing was for real?

Billyracxx: About 3 years ago when I really sat back and listened to my Billy Ocean Two project. It gave me a feeling like I really deserved influence and I hadn’t felt that before that point. When I really took that project in, I finally realized I’m a whole new mold. I couldn’t pick one rapper or artist I sounded like or resemble. It fueled me. I’ve been evolving ever since.

AllHipHop: What’s the inspiration behind your name?

Billyracxx: My last name is Billy. I didn’t come into this creating a name for shock value. I used to go by BILL$.

AllHipHop: What’s one thing you want fans to get from Butterflies Pt. 1?

Billyracxx: I want people to get that this sound doesn’t result from compromising my vision or shaping myself in the mood of some rapper before me. Everything about Butterflies is pure.

AllHipHop: Talk about your new single “Kill Me,” and the butterfly metaphor to hip-hop.

Billyracxx: It’s simple. My art is going to either make me or kill me, and I’m okay with either outcome.

AllHipHop: Who are your Top 5 artists in rotation?

Billyracxx: Lil Wayne, Lady Gaga, André 3000, CeeLo Green, Rick Ross.

AllHipHop: Favorite Rick Ross song?

Billyracxx: My favorite song right now by Rick Ross would be “Idols Become Rivals.”

AllHipHop: What’d you do to celebrate your birthday?

Billyracxx: Believe it or not, I spent my birthday in the studio.

AllHipHop: What are some goals for yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

Billyracxx: One of my biggest goals is to simply tour the world. It’s becoming more and more attainable.