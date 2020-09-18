AllHipHop
Carl Crawford Chats Discovering Megan Thee Stallion, Founding 1501 Ent. And More!

Seleah Simone

“Megan Wasn’t Afraid To Show Her Sexuality “- Craw Crawford.

With a career spanning 14 years playing Major League Baseball, it seemed Carl Crawford was only a super star athlete.

Fate would have it, an encounter with a child hood friend would change the trajectory of his life and career. In this interview with Allhiphop’s Seleah Simone, Crawford explains why he thought Megan Thee Stallion was a star, having J Prince as a mentor and so much more. 

Check out the video! 

