Damon Dash and Jay-Z’s battle over the legacy of Roc-A-Fella Records and ‘Reasonable Doubt’ escalates.

Damon Dash and Jay-Z, once partners and the heads of one of Hip-Hop’s most important record labels, are back in court. At the center of their dispute is the iconic Reasonable Doubt album, the premier project that solidified Jigga as the heir to Biggie’s throne and the ownership of Roc-A-Fella Records.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, they have been in conflict for weeks about this particular issue.

According to the Brooklyn rapper, Dame is trying to profit off of an NFT of the album. The Harlem native says that is not true and notes that he is merely trying to sell his third of the label that produced and distributed the album. A judge ruled earlier this year that Dame could not.

Today, their dispute escalated to new heights with Dame accusing the “Can’t Knock the Hustle” billionaire of fraud. He claims that Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is stealing streaming rights to Reasonable Doubt, wrongfully acquiring revenue on a project that both of them have ownership in.

To shut this down and bring awareness of this alleged swindling to the courts, Dame filed a summons on Tuesday night in New York Supreme Court.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Dame contends that “Carter has transferred streaming rights to Reasonable Doubt without authorization from Roc-A-Fella to S. Carter Enterprises LLC.”

“Dash is claiming unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty,” the publication reads.

For this, Dame wants a cool million in damages.

This is going to get uglier — real soon.

Dash posted on his Instagram what looks like an article from HipHopDX. The image is of Jay at his billionaire’s brunch — we keep losing our invite— and says, “Judge Rules Damon Dash Can Legally Sell His Roc-A-Fella Records Stake Despite Jay-Z Lawsuit.” He captioned the post with, “@hiphopdx its on… stay tuned.”

At the time of this article’s publishing, this article does not seem to have been published.