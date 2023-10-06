EXCLUSIVE: Suge Knight Details To AHH’s Chuck Creekmur Why He Should Be Out Of Prison

Imprisoned mogul Suge Knight says nine years of incarceration is enough. He explains why in legal detail to AHH’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur in this exclusive interview.

Suge Knight maintains he should be to be released from prison.

The former head of Death Row Records has been imprisoned nearly a decade. Doing his own research, he says prejudicial errors marred his infamous 2015 hit-and-run case that took place on the set of “Straight Outta Compton,” the acclaimed movie produced by Ice Cube and Dr. Dre. Knight says he erroneously accumulated three strikes on his criminal record after entering a no-contest plea for voluntary manslaughter in 2018. On top of that, he accused a judge of denying him the opportunity to represent himself after he had dismissed his legal counsel. Knight asserts that these alleged errors are grounds for his release.

“Considering the irrevocable mistake, the only reasonable course of action is to either strike a deal for my release or acknowledge that I was correct and allow me to retract my plea and start anew,” he conveyed to AllHipHop. “However, initiating a fresh legal process would be exceedingly challenging given the complexities that have unfolded in my case.”

Suge Knight’s impact on the music industry, particularly in the 1990s, is undeniable. Death Row Records was a significant force in shaping the West Coast Hip-Hop scene, and Knight played a crucial role in the careers of many prominent artists, including Snoop Dogg, The D.O.C., Dr. Dre and others. However, his controversial behavior, both personally and professionally, has often overshadowed his contributions to the industry.

And he knows this. In fact, he maintains to AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur that this is partially why he is still in jail. In this exclusive interview, the embattled mogul lays out his complex case of why his 28-year sentence is unjust.

Suge Knight: Chuck, how you doing, man?

AllHipHop: Hey. What’s going on, bro? How you?

Suge Knight: Better than you, man. Thank you for taking out some time to holler at me.

AllHipHop: No, it’s all good, man. I mean, seriously, it’s all good. I’m glad to hear from you, man. How you doing?

Suge Knight: Hey, man, every day is a blessing. You know? Every day is a blessing. No matter what the circumstances is. You know?

AllHipHop: Yeah. No, no, that’s a fact, man. That’s a fact.

Suge Knight: Well, I’m going to get to the point of it and then you can actually question and we can figure it out, because the first thing, it started off…This how it unraveled. This how it really started. In ’91… Well, you’ve seen that movie “Straight Out of Compton,” right? I never seen it, but I’m quite sure you’ve seen it, right?

AllHipHop: Yeah, yeah. I saw it. Yeah. Okay. I saw it once. I saw it at the-

Suge Knight: … It was two guys that, they were rappers, right? So at the time, back in the day, Eazy paid for the studio time, Cube wrote the songs and Dre did the beat. And it was “Boyz N Da Hood.” They thought it was too West Coast for them, right? So they thought it was too West Coast for them. Eazy said, “F#ck it. I’ll do it.” And that’s the first time Eazy ever tried [rapping]…after that [the song] blew up, fast-forward to ’91…So we was in Soroff Building, at 50 studio, recording The Chronic. We had most of the songs… Actually, it was done pretty much.

AllHipHop: Right.

Suge Knight: I had a meeting at Epic, so… Well, it was… before it was Sony, it was Epic. So I had a meeting over there with Gregg, all those guys. And I come from there, I was on my way back to the studio in a suit and tie, suited up. I started getting pages, the beeper days. “Homie, call me. Call me. 911.” So I call my office back, because when we got the studio, we was using it for an office and a studio.

And a motherf##ker was answering the phone, “What the f#ck you want?” I said, “Hey, look, man. Don’t answer the phone. Put the receptionist on.” She said, “What did you do? You get to get in here, they’re taking you. They’re talking about they’re going to take songs off the album,” they told them this, they told them that. So I…

Anyways, to make a long story short, I get there. The first thing I do… One of the Stanley brothers weighs like 350, one of them like, 6’7″. The fat one was on the phone. I said, “Look, man. This a business line, don’t ever touch this f##king phone. If you want to use the phone, in the kitchen area, there’s a pay phone. Use that phone.” Right?

AllHipHop: Right.

Suge Knight: So he was like, “Well, where my brother at? Tell him a house ni##a trying to tell me what to do.”

AllHipHop: Right.

Suge Knight: Now you know that’s the worst thing to call a motherf##ker like us, because I’m in a suit and tie, you got it f##### up. Right?

So I did approach the dude, I did get on him. Wasn’t no gun, wasn’t no weapons or none of that sh#t. So I made him get up out the van, I told them they can’t… Because they wanted to take a couple of songs, but a lot of this is bullsh#t. But straight to the point was this, I was on the run for another case, so when the police came to talk to me, all right, well, s###, they couldn’t talk to me.

And so in the police report, they said they pulled over a police officer and said they beat with pistols and took all they money and jewelry, right? So it was, the police said that they believe that they didn’t get beat up or they know they didn’t get hit with no pistols. That’s because it wasn’t no marks on them. It don’t look like they had any money.

So then they said, okay, our driver’s license. Right?

AllHipHop: Yeah. Right.

Suge Knight: So if you fast-forward, they meet Jerry Heller, because they’re rappers. They said, “Well, we got into it with Suge.” Jerry said, “Well, look. I want Suge in prison. Let me introduce you to the DA, a guy named Larry Longo, a friend of mine. Tell him this and he going to put you… take him off the streets.” So they meet Larry Longo. Larry Longo told them, “Well, this what we gone say. We going to give him the gas and get him off the streets.” He told Jerry Heller, “In return, you’ve got to get my daughter a recording deal.”

So one day, I go to court, me and David Kenner happen to see Longo. He was in the cafeteria. David said, “That’s the DA right there. Let me introduce you to him.” So he said, “This is Suge Knight. This is Knight that you’ve been looking for, and this is Larry Longo, the DA on the case.” So Larry Longo said, “Man, you played football? I played football. I played fullback. I would have ran you over.” I said, “Look, you short, fat motherf##ker. I would have knocked your head into your shoulder pads,” right?

He said, “Man, I like you.” I said, “Yeah?” He said, “Because you’re honest. You be with people around-“

AllHipHop: Right.

Suge Knight: …and he said, “Look, next time I’m going to make sure, because I want to get together and talk to you guys, so you…” Then he went up to… Then he said, “Look, man. I’ll do anything for my daughter. My daughter is…” He said, “I’m going to tell you the truth, I was just going after you because Jerry Heller wants you off the streets, and he said he was going to get my daughter a recording deal if I get you off the streets.”

He said, “Well, my daughter said she’d rather for you guys to do her album.” So I ended up doing the album. I gave her a million dollars, paid for studio time, bought a house for them and all kind of sh#t. Right?

So as time went on, I wasn’t supposed to have no strikes, no misdemeanors.

So then the big thing came out in the paper, right? It was all over the media in the ’90s, right? So then, I had Johnnie Cochran and David Kenner, now they’re arguing about who got the deal for me. Johnnie Cochran called Larry Longo with me and David Kenner there, and the DA said, “Well, look Suge, both of them are good lawyers, but use my lawyer, a guy named Howard Price.” I gave that dude a million dollars, right?

AllHipHop: Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm.

Suge Knight: Once he started representing me, once I got violated, I wasn’t supposed to have no strikes. So I got a declaration from him that said I wasn’t supposed to have… it’s supposed to be a misdemeanor, no strikes. Because the three strike law and all this type of s###, or I wouldn’t have took the deal.

AllHipHop: Right.

Suge Knight: That’s in writing. Okay. Now fast-forward, that same thing was in writing, that’s how they doubled me up from 11 years to 22 years, to another five, and gave me 28 years off of something that’s not true. Now, Bill Cosby had a verbal agreement. I got a declaration from the lawyer, right? So I finished my time already. Now let me take you back to a place where… regarding my case. Straight to the point.

This is things that were done to me illegally. My second day in court, they didn’t want me to come out. I said, “No, man. I want to come to court.” I mean, because I’m already… You know they bring you from the county jail to court.

So when I come out, I tell the lawyer, I tell David Kenner. I said, “Look, man. Either you get in chambers with the judge and tell him you’re stepping down, because I’m going to fire you in front of the media and everybody because I’m not going to move from Compton to CCV because of the DA s### back in the day.”

The alleged crime happened in Compton, Compton was onboard with giving me a deal. So when I go in the courtroom, it’s me and the lawyers, and a camera is there because the news people. I asked the judge. I said, “Look, Your Honor. This is my second day in court.”

AllHipHop: Right.

Suge Knight: “You’ve got to give me time to hire new attorneys because the attorneys right here, with me right now, they have been fired. Relieved of all their duties.” He said, “No, you’ve got to keep them.” I said, “No, I don’t. This is my second day in court. They’re fired.” Right?

AllHipHop: Right.

Suge Knight: They’re all fired. Then he said, “Well…” I said, “Well, I’ll tell you what. Right now, I’d like to exercise my right and go pro per.”

AllHipHop: Per what?

Suge Knight: That’s a… Go per per. When you go pro per, that means represent yourself.

AllHipHop: Okay.

Suge Knight: Now, can look up the law, any person that wants to go pro per, they just can’t say no. You have that right. What they’re supposed to do is ask you do you know how to read and write, have you been to high school, or are you crazy?

I got a college degree and I ran a business, so I should have the right to go. He said, “No, you can’t go pro per.” So in the next… They took it to the next courtroom to see if I want to move from Compton to CCV. They wouldn’t let me attend. They took me to my cell and put some… handcuffed me and took me away, in a squad car.

When David Kenner and his partner went in front of the judge, Coen, they had been fired already. It’s in the minute, and then, even the news had it. It was all over the news they were fired.

They let these attorneys agree to move me from Compton to CCV, in front of a judge, Coen, one of the worst judges in CCV. Because he had my bail hearing, my prelim and my trial, which is illegal.

AllHipHop: Right.

Suge Knight: They’re not even my attorneys. So now they’ve been playing with me back and forth. Now it went from that, to the point where the judge says, “Anybody had a weapon, a firearm, I wouldn’t bind you over for trial.” They wouldn’t let me have attorneys, they wouldn’t let me go to trial. In fact, every time I had an attorney visit, they recorded every attorney visit I had, and that’s against the law to record my legal visits

AllHipHop: Right.

Suge Knight: So I had a civil case came up. When my civil case came up, I was able to present my case. So the guy who had the gun to, he got on the stand. When he got on the stand, he swore under oath. And all this stuff I’m telling you, I will give you the minute orders so you can read it for yourself.

AllHipHop: Okay.

Suge Knight: So they put the guy on the stand, and they said, “Well, is that you?” He said, “Yeah.” They said his last name is Kizzy. He said, “That’s me.” He said, “What are you doing?” He said, “That’s me right there, that the guy Sloan hands a gun to. I take the gun, I put it in my back waistband, and I pull my shirt over it.” He said, “There was another guy had a gun too.” So he started naming all these things, right?

AllHipHop: Yeah.

Suge Knight: That’s the proof that they had guns.

AllHipHop: Right.

Suge Knight: Okay? It was another guy got on the stand, and they put him on the stand. The lawyer didn’t want to put him on, I… He said because he’s been in prison before. I said, “Well, if you’re going to get somebody to do some dirt, you ain’t going to get the deacon of the church. You’re going to get a guy who about that life.”

AllHipHop: Yeah.

Suge Knight: So they put a guy on the stand, and he was sworn in. And he said that he was at base camp, and Sloan waved him over, like come here. He couldn’t hear him because he wasn’t close to him. He waved, as a gesture, and said come here. He said when he walked over to him, he said, “Dre want to ask you something.” He said, “All right, what’s up?” He said, “How much would it cost me for you to get rid of Suge?” He said, “What do you mean by getting rid of him?” He say, “Kill him.”

So when they said that, they cross-examined him. They said, “Well look, man, since you know Mr. Knight, you said he’s a good guy, he does a lot for his Compton, for the city, why you didn’t tell him?” He said, “Because the next day, I went to jail.”

AllHipHop: Right.

Suge Knight: The lawyer guy, the DA, just got all happy. He said, “You went to jail? What you go to jail for?” He said, “The next day, I went to jail for attempted murder.” Now, not only do we have those facts, we got the checks that these guys gave these guys who tried to kill me.

AllHipHop Right.

Suge Knight: If you work for the production company, you’re going to get paid by the production company, Universal, and if I’m going to give you a check, I’m going to give you a business check. I ain’t going to give you a personal check.

But what I want to get out there to the point is this, besides that, so after all this time goes on, they wouldn’t let me get lawyers. Every time I hired lawyers, they’d give all my stuff to the lawyer I used to… that used to represent me.

AllHipHop: Yeah.

Suge Knight: And straight f##ked me. So what I ended up doing, I filed something on my own. I said, “Well…” I gave them a copy of the declaration that said I wasn’t supposed to have no strikes. That’s number one. Number two, I filed a fact that it’s a against… it’s a violation to not to let me go pro per. It’s called a Brady violation or something. They said I was right on that.

Number three, I says, if attorneys are fired, they can’t go to a court date and five minutes, and represent me. The minute I fired them, they’re supposed to get their briefcase and go home. They can’t go into any other courtroom without me being there, and representing me.

That’s like me coming off the streets, representing you.

AllHipHop: Yeah.

Suge Knight: And what that’s called is an unfixable error. That means you f##ked my trial up, my case up, by letting two attorneys represent me that weren’t my attorneys. And you knew they were fired. And when they were in there representing… in front of Judge Coen, even the other attorney said, “They’ve been fired. They don’t represent Mr. Knight.” They told the judge this. The judge said, “Well nobody’s telling me.” We’re telling you now. They still let them go all the way in and move my case from Compton to CCV, which is illegal.

And not that… If you go all the way back, the first day I went to Compton, Compton… I had a bail bondsman there with them, a two million dollar bond and a five million dollar bond. Compton was going to give me a three million dollar bond. The DA says, “Well the judge from CCV was going to make it a no-bail case.” So I looked at my lawyer, I said, “Man, we not in CCV, we in Compton.” So the judge said, “So I got to go by that?” The DA said, “Yeah.”

Then he said, “What judge said that?” She said, “I don’t remember.” But they still made a no-bail case. So why would I want to go there?

AllHipHop: Right.

Suge Knight: And see, once I get that, they took me… for me to hire an attorney, it would have to get approved by…

