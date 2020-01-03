AllHipHop
Login

Did French Montana Get Caught Faking Streams?

illseed
by

Oh No! The streets are saying that French Montana

(AllHipHop Rumors) The king of the beefs right now is 50 Cent, but French Montana is hot on his heels! I am not playing! We are off to a crazy start in 2020 already! Well, while French held his own in the war over some damn cars...he has a different sort of fight right now...a fight of perception!

Somebody named Karlamagne decided to stalk Frenchie to such a degree as to find out why his song suddenly got hot again! Well, this is a story of Spotify and TikTok and then some. Look at some of the tweets.

Screen Shot 2020-01-03 at 1.45.51 PM
Screen Shot 2020-01-03 at 1.45.28 PM

Hacking? Do you think French Montana has somebody HACK a bunch of people and had them stream the song? I am no tech dude, but this just sounds like an incredible feat in order get steams. Now, make no mistake about it, French Montana ain't guilty of this yet, but we know that record companies are snake-like entities and they were do ANYTHING to get a hit.

So...here is the label part.

The dude is not advocating for people to block French Montana and change their password. 

I am cracking up at this effort! I am not necessarily angry at it, but the sheer time it took to get it popping against Frenchie! 

But this definitely seems like a "thing."

What do you think?

Comments
Oswin Benjamin: Destiny Is Calling Him As One Of The Greats
ChuckCreekmur
EditorChuckCreekmur
Comment
Rockie Fresh On His "Destination" & Working With Chris Brown
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
1
Last Reply· by
Ballistics
BallisticsChris Brown gonna show him how to treet da ladies! Da Rihhanna she done liked getting smacked. She wents to the court…
Smoke DZA Talks Recording 'Prestige Worldwide' with Curren$y
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
Comment
Khujo Goodie Explains Relationship With Outkast & Reveals Details On New Goodie Mob Music
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
Comment
Higher Brothers KnowKnow Talks Solo LP & Working With Snoop Dogg
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
1
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedHarpo, who dis?
A Conversation With Ayesha Jaco On Providing The Poem For Lupe Fiasco’s ‘Food & Liquor’ & Their Childhood In Chicago
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
REVIEW: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Is Worth Your Time & Money
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Freeway Rick Ross' Artist Nakuu Knows How To Make It With Persistence & Teamwork
illseed
Editorillseed
Comment
Liife Talks Giving Back Lil Wayne His Stolen Chain
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
1
Last Reply· by
BiggaBars
BiggaBarsLiife means Tyga when he saying who’s chain got snatched. Also the song he did with Wayne been out since like 2007.…
DAX Talks Touring, His Controversial "Dear God" Visual and More!
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment