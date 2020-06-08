Fast Cash Boyz Are The Next To Blow Out of Memphis

The 4-member group just released their highly-anticipated joint project with Tay Keith titled "F*ck the Cash Up."

Fast Cash Boyz are the hottest new rap group out of Memphis.

Composed of neighborhood friends C-Money, TP Stacks, Money, and C Jizzle, the Tennessee natives exploded onto the rap scene with their debut mixtape C.R.E.A.M., inspired by the famed Wu-Tang Clan song.

Becoming an instant hit in their hometown, the boys would go on to share the stage with the likes of fellow Memphis natives Young Dolph and Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane, and NBA Youngboy. The name Fast Cash Boyz derives from the fact that all 4 members were getting money at an early age, hustling and making bread by any means necessary.

Fast forward to 2020, FCB releases their highly-anticipated project F*ck the Cash Up, produced entirely by Tay Keith - someone they’ve known for damn near a decade. The 13-track tape is spearheaded by single “Bad Habits,” co-produced by Murda Beatz.

AllHipHop caught up with Fast Cash Boyz, who were shooting a music video in Los Angeles. Read below as we discuss their upbringing, how big their circle is, relationship with Tay Keith, goals, and more!

AllHipHop: For those who don’t know, who is Fast Cash Boyz?

C Money: We are some young, fly rich n*ggas from Memphis. We’re the generation of this s##t. We invented new drip. Pay attention, we’re the new drip.

AllHipHop: Being from Memphis, what was that like growing up?

C Jizzle: Wicked. Have you ever seen a dead body? Me neither! Nah, it’s cool. It was like anywhere else, just a little harder because we have less resources. Over the past 2 years, it’s been plentiful. The music resources, there’s been more opportunities in Memphis lately. It’s getting easier, but it’s hard coming up. You’re either going to jail or the graveyard. Other than that, you have to dribble the basketball or the football for real.

C Money: It’s the gutta. The trenches.

AllHipHop: When did music come into play?

C Money: We’ve been on this music for a minute now. We just got serious in 2016.

C Jizzle: We’ve been doing music since 2012.

C Money: We started taking it real serious because we got incarcerated. C Jizzle and I did a little time, like 3 years.

C Jizzle: 27 charges acquitted, all of them. Thank you Lord.

C Money: For real, we’ve been through it. But God had a plan for us though, so we kept this rap in rotation. We saw the reaction to the rap, so we kept going.

C-Jizzle: We’re staying out of trouble, making music instead of making trouble. They were more receptive to the music so that’s what we picked up. We haven’t looked back ever since. We made our first song as a group in 2011/2012.

AllHipHop: That’s almost a whole decade ago! How old were you guys?

C Money: We got locked up 8 years down.

C Jizzle: We’ve been in the streets for a long time, off the porch.

C Money: No cap off the porch. Folks be cappin’ like they’re off the porch, but we’re really thuggin’ for real. Locked up at 16/17, missing our childs’ birthdays.

C Jizzle: Locked up at 16, missing your kid’s first birthday.

C Money: I missed my little girl being born because I was locked up. I missed her first and second birthday.

C-Jizzle: I was there when he was born, but I missed his first 2 or 3 birthdays.

TP Stacks: I don’t have any kids.

C Jizzle: That they know of. [laughs]

AllHipHop: You guys were 16 when you first came together as a group?

C Jizzle: We were 15/16, young as hell.

C Money: We just started doing it, s##t was so authentic together.

Money: It’s really a part of street life: you rap, play football, or play basketball. You’re going to be something. We really were doing all of it, but rap really stuck out for us.

C Jizzle: Or your ass is going to jail. They’re more receptive to rap.

AllHipHop: What is it about your music?

TP Stacks: It’s real!

C Money: It’s real, we can mix it up. We make real hits! We can take it to the streets or the industry.

C Jizzle: It’s not fabricated, it’s real authentic. Our fans can relate to us, so they can vouch for us. When they can relate to you, they’ll love you more. They feel like they’re you.

AllHipHop: Being that you’re still independent, are you talking to labels?

C Jizzle: We’ve been talking to labels for a while.

C Money: When we get the right situation... it has to be the right situation and the right numbers.

AllHipHop: Was there a turning point for the group?

C Jizzle: When we came home from jail. We’ve been grinding our whole life but on the rap s##t, seriously since 2016.

C Money: When we got out of jail, we took it serious. It was go mode.

Money: When they went to jail, we decided we were going to take it serious. When they got out, we’re already taking it serious. We dropped our first mixtape, me and him trappin’ out the booth. We dropped C.R.E.A.M. when they got out.

AllHipHop: What was Wu-Tang’s influence on you all?

C Money: It was a lot really. By them being a group, we took it as a real influence. Wu-Tang was a big group and we’re a group. Even though it’s a lot of them, there’s 4 of us.

TP Stacks: Cash rules everything around us, it was only right.

C Jizzle: By them being so big, we related.

AllHipHop: What’s the dynamic in the group, what do each person bring to the table?

Money: Personality.

C Money: We all bring the same. Everybody’s drippin’, everybody got style.

TP Stacks: We hold our own.

C Jizzle: All of us are versatile. We all bring something to the table so we can eat together. If you don’t bring something to the table, then you don’t eat. All of us carry our own weight.

TP Stacks: We made the streets jump, we’re going to turn that s##t up!

C Jizzle: Really however we want to do it.

AllHipHop: How did you first cross paths with Tay Keith?

C Money: We grew up together. We’re from the same hood. When Tay Keith first started making beats, we’re already making songs off Tay Keith beats.

TP Stacks: The first beat I rapped on was a Tay Keith beat, at 15. I was rapping in the closet to Tay Keith beats, no cap.

C Jizzle: We’re sleeping on couches and s##t. We done came from the bottom together. He kept it 100, he hasn’t changed one bit. He’s super humble.

C Money: That’s why I love dude, that’s my bro.

Money: We started with Tay Keith, but we got a little hotter than Tay Keith. We stayed f##king with Tay Keith, then he got hot. He kept it real, kept f##king with us.

AllHipHop: What was it like to see his career?

C Jizzle: That s##t was astonishing. That s##t was amazing. You’d think I’m lying but he’d say this s##t. “Bro, we’re going to be rich one day.” Real motivation.

Money: We woke up one day, like damn!

C Money: I can believe it, but damn. That’s really my n*gga! I know if he gets in, we in! You’re in there, it’s over with. We’re tight like that. That’s our brother.

AllHipHop: How was doing a whole tape with him?

C Money: It was in the studio, he’ll pull up right then and there.

C Jizzle: Tay gon’ cook it up. He'll cook about 7 beats, then play them. We're going to pick our s##t, “alright I sound good on that one.” Everybody’s going to catch their vibe and jump on it. If he thinks you should say something different, he’ll say “you need to say this right there.” We’ll switch it up right then, and get up out of there.

C Money: That’s what he did on the “Bad Habits” joint, “say it like this.”. He really helped produce and engineer. He played a big part on them joints heavy.

C Jizzle: We’re a good duo, a good combination for real.

AllHipHop: Who’s idea was it to name it F*** The Cash Up?

C Jizzle: Common sense.

Money: We had done another mixtape with a dude named DMac called FCB Too Bangin. His producer tag is Dmac Too Bangin. The next person we're going to do it with is Tay Keith.

C Money: Tay Keith goes “f##k these n*ggas up,” so we said “f##k the cash up.”

AllHipHop: Favorite songs on the project?

Money: The whole s##t.

CM: I really don’t have any favorites.

TP Stacks: This s##t’s slammin’.

C Jizzle: This hoe hard, no lie. Come on now, we get down.

C Money: This s##t easy! We’re really spitting. We’re doing this with ease. It’s not hard for us to spit it out.

AllHipHop: What’s next from here?

C Money: Another mixtape.

TP Stacks: We’re waiting for the plaques.

C Jizzle: A Grammy! The awards.

AllHipHop: What’s it gon’ take to get a Grammy?

C Money: Us working hard.

C Jizzle: We’re not stopping. We’re going overboard.

AllHipHop: How often are you in the studio verses not?

Money: We’re always in the studio.

C Jizzle: When we get in the studio, we lock in.

C Money: When we get in the studio, it’ll be 5 days. We’ll bring it to the Airbnb. No cap though! We’re not playing. Our engineer will pull up, help set it up in the bathroom.

AllHipHop: What inspires you creatively?

TP: Weed.

C Jizzle: What inspires me is I don’t want to be regular.

Money: I got a whole lot of people to take care of.

C Money: Just coming from where we’re coming from, the bottom in Memphis. We’re not a rich city, you have to come out the mud to have something. If you don’t come out the mud, you’re going to have nothing.

C Jizzle: Memphis is sticky icky, we got a song on our tape called “Sticky Icky.”

C Money: We’re mostly inspired by getting out the bottom and being something. Everybody I know trying to be something are drug dealers or kingpins. They’re in jail or dead.

C Jizzle: You will be blessed if you see your 18th birthday type s##t. Free or dead, you’ll be happy. When I turned 25, I was happy as hell.

C Money: I have a lot of n*ggas who didn’t make it to 17.

Money: We’re living in it, so we don’t even look at it.

C Jizzle: It sounds crazy but this is normal to us. You’re getting a whole lot of juice out of us, this the most we’ve been talking.

AllHipHop: Do you guys have a big circle?

C Jizzle: We have a good circle. We’re big on loyalty. It’s hard to be a new person coming in our circle. Real hard.

Money: Everyone in our circle, we grew up with.

C Money: We’ve been through so much, we’re big on loyalty. You need to be almost family to get in. Family, family.

AllHipHop: What do your parents think of this?

All: They’re rooting for us!

T Stacks: My mama loves it! And my little brother, he’ll say nothing but “Fast Cash!” Swear to God.

C Jizzle: From all of our families, all of us are the breadwinners. We got our family on our back, so they all rooting for us.

CM: We come from the streets to rapping. We were doing all types of bulls##t to doing good. We went from going to jail every other month, your mom has to bum you out of juvenile to doing shows and getting millions of views off Youtube. Making them happy, it’s a blessing. We really come from being in the cell 2 to 3 years, going in and out of jail every 5 months.

AllHipHop: How hard was it to walk away from the streets?

C Money: It wasn’t hard. Once you know where you want to be and where you at, s##t ain’t hard. We still act regular. We’re still in the streets, but we ain’t as in the streets. We’re not far from those mothaf##kers. We’re still in those mothaf##kas, but we’re climbing up out of them.

C Jizzle: We’re a magnet a little bit.

AllHipHop: How’s your fanbase back home in Memphis?

All: That’s our city.

T Stacks: We’re like Drake in Canada.

C Jizzle: Anybody that you name probably used to listen to us. Every single last one of them.

C Money: Before all those people were blowing up, we‘re already doing paid shows. We were hot before a lot of people you know from Memphis were blowing up, no disrespect.

Money: We love how this s##t evolved.

T Stacks: We were still in the streets then, one foot in the streets and one foot in the rap.

C Money: We didn’t have any big homies to put money behind us, we did that all by ourselves.

Money: Our first song we dropped, we had shows that weekend.

AllHipHop: How did y’all promote yourselves?

C Money: The streets! The streets vouched for us. We were on the internet big, moving around, but we’re really promoting ourselves.

C Jizzle: We were branding, putting on our shirts. They were f##king with our shirts. We were getting dougie. We were getting fresh, they’d pick it up. That’s really what was happening. They were [Money & T Stacks] going crazy on their side, we’re also going crazy on our side. It’s real coincidental. We had to get together, this s##t so hard.