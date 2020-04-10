G Herbo Talks Juice Wrld & Death, Giving Up Lean, PTSD And Loving Pop Smoke's Music

G Herbo has evolved tremendously and he has a lot to say. Check out the evolution of a boy to a man.

(AllHipHop Features) G Herbo has been on the most consistent drill rappers since he has stepped on the scene. He has been able stand out by not being afraid to evolve and grow. Now with the release of his latest album PTSD he plans to take his fans on an even deeper journey with mental health as the topic.

Always repping the Chicago native now wants us to know the long term effects that Southside has had on him. AllHipHop was granted exclusive access backstage for his opening show on his latest where tells us about his new journey seeing a therapist and the ways it helped in other areas of his life. “It honestly started off as something I wanted to try then it turned into 5 times then 10 times," he tells AllHipHop correspondent Slops.

While with him we also got to talk about him carrying on the memory of friend and deceased star Juice Wrld. “Man that was little bro for real,” he says as reminisces on the fallen rapper who passed early December 2019. Herbo and Juice closely connected and he seems still visibly shaken by the death.

With things seem to weigh heavier on Herbo seems to pour it all in the music. If you’re a fan, you watched him go from a 16-year-old rapping about guns and violence to now a 24-year man with a rather long catalog. He talks about trying new things including his first single with R & B star Jacquees but still keeping his edge with his Jay-Z sampled intro. Wherever Swervo takes us next just know it's going to genuine and Chicago.