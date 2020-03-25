How Hip-Hop Is Responding To Coronavirus COVID-19

From Meek Mill to Rihanna to Luda to Kanye West, Hip-Hop is giving back to help fight coronavirus.

By Ryan Hickman

(AllHipHop Features) The seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic grows greater each day. At the time of this writing over 400,000 cases have been confirmed, with fatal cases nearing 20,000. World governments have advised citizens to stay indoors to avoid physical contact. While governments continue to find their way to address this, HipHop has been stepping up to bring aid, support, and encouragement during these unprecedented times. Here are a few of the outstanding things being done by our community.

Through her non-profit the Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna Donated $5 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts. The donation will be used to support healthcare equipment, improve healthcare facilities, provide support to local food banks and aid in virus prevention.

Lecrae has helped the homeless in Atlanta, setting up portable washing stations. Lecrae has partnered with Love Beyond Walls around the Atlanta metro area to provide a way for the homeless and displaced people to regularly wash their hands.



In pursuit of prison reform, Meek Mill's criminal justice organization REFORM Alliance introduced a plan to prevent the spread of coronavirus behind bars. REFORM alliance which is co-founded by Jay-Z, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared an announcement about the public health threat. The press release indicates how COVID-19 spreads most quickly in crowded and closed environments, and how our jails and prisons are at high risk for an outbreak.

Ludacris donated $200k to help Bahamas Fight Coronavirus. Ludacris and his non-profit has donated $200k worth of supplies including masks and medical equipment.

Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha have donated to the Alameda County Community Food Bank as well as to Feeding America.

Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, revealed on Instagram on March 17 they are donating one million meals to Food Lifeline, nonprofit providing meals in the Seattle area.

Kanye West gave to charities to help provide meals for children, families and elderly who have been affected by COVID-19.

Kim Kardashian is donating 20% of profits from her Skims Cotton Collection restock to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program; the collection restocks on March 23. Baby2Baby donates everything from diapers and wipes to hygienic materials, blankets and more.

Rita Ora has released #StopTheSpread merchandise in support of the UN Foundation and the World Health Organization to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, stickers and hats. All proceeds benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons pledged to contribute $100,000 to pay salaries of workers at the Little Caesars Arena after the NBA season was suspended.

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks has pledged to donate $100,000 to help workers at Fiserv Forum Stadium. The Bucks organization announced it would match his contribution as well as that of teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With the phenomenon of Cardi B & DJ Markkeyz song taking off on the charts, Cardi has dedicated the proceeds fo the song will go to relief and support. Additionally, Cardi has used her platform which reaches tens of millions to educate on Xenophobia. Recently on her IG Live, Cardi has been speaking against racially-charged behavior against Asians and Infected.

With the cancellation of concerts and festivals like SXSW, Coachella, SITW and more, All sports activities canceled, there is very little to entertain and unite us. With the quarantine stressing all of us, DJ D-Nice hosted an Epic Virtual Party on IG Live bringing out an innumerable amount of the industry giving us all much-needed relief.

On behalf of the many others, we are grateful for the selfless acts aimed to help those at risk, impacted or displaced by the COVID-19 outbreak. Really looking forward to seeing more of this behavior as we go deeper into this pandemic.