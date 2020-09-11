Hulu Debuts New Original Series “Woke”
Seleah Simone
The comedic-drama series in which actor Jamorne Morris stars as Keef, follows an African-American cartoonist on the brink of mainstream success when an unexpected event changes his life.
After getting tackled to the ground by a group of cops in a case of mistaken identity, Keef is forced to abandon his non-confrontational outlook on the world. He must now navigate the new voices and ideas that he’s confronted with moving forward.
Blake Anderson co-stars as “Gunther”, Keefs best friend and comedian T. Murph plays the friend who personifies the devils advocate, “Clovis”.
All 8 episodes are streaming now, only on Hulu. Watch the cast interview below.