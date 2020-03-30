AllHipHop
Iman Shumpert Talks Bootlegging Albums, Being Married To Teyana & His New Rap Album

Seleah Simone

Iman Shumpert has gone from super star athlete to rap star. Shumpert is debuting not only new music but a semi-new persona as an artist now going by the mononym, Iman.

In this exclusive interview with Allhiphop, Iman recalls his years in middle school where music once superseded his love of basketball. Yet, he states that basketball was like his “Dad”, keeping him in check during the difficult years of peer pressure as a teen. With a debut album coming this summer, Iman will definitely show the naysayers-his rap career shouldn't come as a surprise. In fact, it was a long time coming.

Deveondi
Deveondi

Hmmm these ball players that try to be rapper never last in the music business so lets sit back and watch how this goes.

Wt702
Wt702

"superstar athlete" lmmfao do your homework the dude's never even averaged 10 points a game lololol

