Iman Shumpert has gone from super star athlete to rap star. Shumpert is debuting not only new music but a semi-new persona as an artist now going by the mononym, Iman.

In this exclusive interview with Allhiphop, Iman recalls his years in middle school where music once superseded his love of basketball. Yet, he states that basketball was like his “Dad”, keeping him in check during the difficult years of peer pressure as a teen. With a debut album coming this summer, Iman will definitely show the naysayers-his rap career shouldn't come as a surprise. In fact, it was a long time coming.