Kash Doll Celebrates Women In Hip Hop & Talks Hanging Out With Lil Kim At Billboard Power 100

Video by Peter Noel (@th3shooters)

(AllHipHop Features) Billboard's annual Power 100 Event was held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Thursday.

The official Grammy week celebration in conjunction with the unveiling of the 2020 Power 100 list that featured the Executive of the Year & Decade as well as the Visionary of the Year honoree.

With the Power 100, Billboard use to rank 100 music industry professionals for their work in the various areas of the music industry that helped catapult artists to the top of the charts.

Instead of ranking these executives, Billboard now puts together a list of honorees. The list included Lyor Cohen (YouTube’s Global Head of Music), Roc Nation’s Jay-Z (Chairman), Desiree Perez (CEO), Jay Brown (Vice Chairman), Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “P” Thomas and COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee.

Billboard's Editorial Director, Hannah Karp, explained the reason for the change and the company's new mission to inspire a generation of new music business executives where leadership is honored and not just leverage.

Billboard wants to inspire various execs so that they can continue to compile such honoree lists.

As music industry veterans and industry newcomers made up those in attendance, The legendary Clive Davis made an appearance to present the Clive Davis Visionary Award to Atlantic Records’ CEO Craig Kallman and COO Julie Greenwald.

Before the movers and shakers of the music industry were honored, AllHipHop caught up with the one-and-only Kash Doll to discuss her Grammy Week, 'Stacked' album, time spent with Lil Kim and more.

AllHipHop: How did it feel to drop 'Stacked' last year?

Kash Doll: I had to get that load off. I had to let it out. It was built up inside of me so long, so I feel lighter. I feel free. I let it all out, so I feel amazing.

AllHipHop: What brought about that Lil' Ru Sample?

Kash Doll: You know I get a little nasty.

AllHipHop: I feel like you really support everybody. You aren't in drama, and you empower other females. We saw you with the Queen Bee. What was that like being with Lil Kim the other night?

Kash Doll: Amazing. She's such a beautiful person. She's an icon. She's a legend. Being around her; she embraced me. She was kicking it with me, telling me things. We shared secrets. I don't know; it was just like being with my big sister I never had.

AllHipHop: How does it feel seeing so many females dominating Hip Hop right now?

Kash Doll: It feels like this is how it's supposed to be. It reminds me of the era when she was out, the Brat was out, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, Left Eye, Eve. I miss that. I'm just happy it's back.

AllHipHop: Who are you must excited to see at the 62nd Grammy Awards?

Kash Doll: Who all is going to be here?



AllHipHop: They have the Nipsey tribute.

Kash Doll: Oh I'm ready to see the Nipsey tribute!

AllHipHop: We have some good people nominated. We have Meek, we got Da Baby etc.

Kash Doll: I gotta see Meek. He's from the streets, and he's been at it for a long time. I respect that. I can't wait to see it.

AllHipHop: Lastly, what's next for Kash?

Kash Doll: You'll see. You know I don't talk about it. I do it. Period.