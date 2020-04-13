KBeaZy Explains Producing Hits For Roddy Ricch, Juice WRLD G-Eazy And Chief Keef

KBeaZy reveals how he linked up with big time rap stars like G-Eazy, Roddy Ricch, Juice WRLD and others.

KBeaZy is FYED UP! Just like his producer tag, mantra, and merch. The music producer hails from Kalamazoo, Michigan and is doing what most 18-year-olds can only dream of.

With over 111K subscribers on Youtube, KBeaZy, real name Keegan Bach has placements with some of rap’s greatest artists, from Smokepurpp to Roddy Ricch to Chief Keef.

What began as a mere interest and hobby soon turned into a passion and career. Through listening to his favorite artists such as Future and Drake, KBeaZy began to upload tutorials on Youtube on how to make similar "Type Beats."

Fast forward to 2020, he’s accumulated over 10 million views and counting.

AllHipHop caught up with KBeaZy to discuss his producer tag, goals, getting placements with Roddy, Purpp, and Chief Keef, and more!

AllHipHop: When’d you move to Los Angeles?

KBeaZy: I graduated high school in May and I moved out here in July, so I’ve been here half a year.

AllHipHop: How'd you come up with the tag FYED UP?

KBeaZy: I don't even know honestly. I needed a tag. I had a few but every producer nowadays has a few tags that are corny. I finally got one that's good after a few tries. So my third try, I’m like “bro I need a tag.” Then I had that idea.

AllHipHop: Who is it saying it?

KBeaZy: It's my boy Tezzy. I have one from Tezzy, then I have one from G Eazy. I haven't used it yet.

AllHipHop: You're only 18, how did this music thing start?

KBeaZy: I just really loved making beats. Obviously back home in my hometown, I'm from Kalamazoo.

AllHipHop: Is that by Detroit?

KBeaZy: Everyone asks that [chuckles]. If this is Michigan because it’s a mitt [holds up hand], Detroit’s here and Kalamazoo’s here. But there's only one studio in Kalamazoo, it's no music at all. But I started collabing with bigger producers. I made a name for myself on YouTube.

AllHipHop: How did you make a name on YouTube?

KBeaZy: I was doing tutorials. Well first, I did type beats. Freshman and sophomore year of high school, I started doing type beats. I’d upload them as well.

AllHipHop: What are type beats?

KBeaZy: Like Future type beats, that whole thing. But it was dead, people were asking me “yo, you need to show us how you make them. So I started doing tutorials, showing the screen and explaining how to make beats to people. I progressed from there. I started collabing with bigger producers and I got placements that way.

AllHipHop: Is this all from your home?

KBeaZy: Yeah.

AllHipHop: What were you posting on YouTube?

KBeaZy: What really started getting views was I’d teach people how to make beats. I’d teach people how to make a melodic beat, how to make a trap beat, whatever. I’d explain the whole thing. They were 10-minute videos mostly.

AllHipHop: Talk about making your first beat.

KBeaZy: My first beat was 3.5 years ago, so I’d just turned 15. End of freshman year. I was trash too, it was so bad. My first beat was terrible. I got a little bit better. My boy told me “just try to make beats,” I’m like “bro, I can’t.” I actually quit. I tried it for a week like “bro I’m so bad,” then I don’t know. I just wanted to do it again. I made beats until I was good I guess.

AllHipHop: This whole time, you’re in high school. What were parents thinking?

KBeaZy: I started making money to the point where I could've moved out. From the beats, my YouTube, all that stuff.

AllHipHop: How many subscribers do you have?

KBeaZy: 111K. I started making money to the point where I could’ve move out, right before senior year. My whole senior year, I was making good money. They liked it, they supported it. But they also wanted me to go to college. I'm the first person in 4 generations of my family to not get into Notre Dame. I didn’t get in because I tanked my grades. I was so focused on making beats, especially the last two years. I kept saying “I’m not going to school, I’m not going to school.” Finally, they’re like “alright bet.”

AllHipHop: At what point did you realize this music thing was going to be your career?

KBeaZy: Low key, I wanted this so bad. I’m like “I'm going to do it until it is. The first time in my head that I was like yo i'm not going to school, i'm going to do this, I sold my beat for like $300 online to some random person. Not a big artist, shout out to whoever it was though.

AllHipHop: Did they propose that number or was it you?

KBeaZy: I don't remember how it went. I had sold a few beats for $20. I remember he said “yo, I want this beat exclusive.” We went back and forth a few times. $300 is really nothing but at the time, I was lit. I had applied for a regular job a week before that, then I sold my first beat. I've never worked a regular job. I literally was about to go get a job.

AllHipHop: What job was it?

KBeaZy: I was about to teach tennis classes.

AllHipHop: What’s your love for hip-hop?

KBeaZy: I’ve always loved it. Even in 6th grade, I really started liking rap music and it just evolved. Now I like all types of rap music: old rap, new rap, whatever. I’d say ’05 and up is my sweet spot.

AllHipHop: Who are some artists?

KBeaZy: Future. Drake. Roddy. Thug. Juice WRLD, rest in peace. There’s a lot.

AllHipHop: How did you get to co-produce on Chief Keef’s “I Need More”?

KBeaZy: That was through my boy DP. I posted a tutorial on how to make a DP type beat. If you know DP, he did a bunch of Keef’s stuff, a bunch of Uzi’s stuff. He saw the video somehow and put it on his story. Everyone started tagging me like “yo, DP saw your video!” I DM’ed a year before that “yo what’s good,” but he didn’t see it obviously. But after he saw that video, he went back and checked my DM. Then I sent him some stuff.

AllHipHop: What did he say?

KBeaZy: He’s like “yo I saw your video, s##t’s fire.”

AllHipHop: Wow, that’s so organic.

KBeaZy: Facts! Literally the most organic way. He saw a video and it happened like that.

AllHipHop: How did you get to produce on Roddy Ricch’s “Feed The Streets 2”?

KBeaZy: That was another similar scenario. Tarentino from 808 Mafia who did “March Madness” for Future, he’s one of my favorite producers still to this day. I tweeted at him like “yo, let’s cook up.” He replied to me and gave me his email. He texted me one night like “hold this beat, I got Roddy on it.” Roddy followed me on IG, DMed me. That was pretty dope.

That was before Roddy was super lit, but I knew from then. Because he didn’t have much music out, “Die Young” just came out. I found it and the next week, he was on my beat. He DMed me like “yo what’s good, send more.” It’s funny too because I knew he was going to be a big star. “He’s out of here, he’s fire.” But kids at my school at that point were thinking it was crazy. They didn’t really know who Roddy is because I’m from Michigan, no one knew him like that. To see him now and when I go back, everyone’s listening to Roddy. It’s crazy. It’s cool to play a part in that, to play any role.

AllHipHop: What about Smokepurpp on “What I Please”?

KBeaZy: I was at the studio one night with my boy D Boy who works with Murda. This was in Los Angeles. Purpp pulled up, I met him that night and we recorded some songs. He’s dope to work with, I don’t think he gets enough credit to be honest. He’s lit. He’s very versatile too. I know the song I did with him is sort of classic, he’s just rapping on a hard ass beat, but he can really sing too. He’s a good songwriter as well.

AllHipHop: How’d you link with G-Eazy?

KBeaZy: That was dope. I don’t have any songs with him but I actually skipped my high school finals to go to a G-Eazy camp. A bunch of producers were there working on stuff for him. He was popping into each room, telling people what he liked, getting ideas. I met him at this bowling event in LA because I flew out over my Christmas break senior year. I met him but obviously he doesn’t remember that.

I skipped my finals and had his manager write me a letter. He f##ked with the fact that I skipped my high school finals to go there. That’s crazy too because I used to listen to him way back in the day. I’ve been to his house, that’s big bro. That was a dope moment. Even though I don’t have any music with him out yet — I might soon, but it was dope. It showed me that if I can earn his respect, I can get it from anyone.

AllHipHop: What about the Juice WRLD record?

KBeaZy: I have a few with him, unreleased. Rest in peace. The whole situation is crazy. I linked up with him through his engineer Max Lord. I never met him in person but I spoke to him 2 times on FaceTime very briefly. The last thing he posted on Instagram 6 days before he passed was a snippet of my beat. It has 20 million views. It’s crazy to me to see one of my favorite artists post me on IG. He’s posted one of our snippets before but he posted a Triller to it, which he doesn’t usually do. I was so hyped. It’s a tragedy. He’s mad talented, not that many artists can do what he does.

AllHipHop: What are some goals yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

KBeaZy: I want to do everything. The game is getting younger and younger nowadays. Artists are 16. Billie Eillish is the most poppin’ artist ever and she just turned 18. Kids are now putting too high of expectations on themselves, so I'm stressing out. Not even stressing but I put such high standards on myself. I have to go Diamond!

AllHipHop: You haven't gone Diamond yet?

KBeaZy: Nah, but soon. I’m trying to work on producing bigger records. I want to produce songs that people can look back on. I want to drop music myself too, like me featuring artists. I want to show people I can produce everything, not just rap music.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

KBeaZy: Stay Fyed Up.