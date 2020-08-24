AllHipHop
Kid Chaos and JC Have a Classic During "Rookies Vs. Vets" Battle

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kid Chaos challenges his idol in Rookies vs. Vet battle and held his own in a way that earned him top tier respect — and possibly pushed him closer to Mount Rushmore than anyone else in his class.

Every battle rapper has one goal, one destination that they are moving toward and that is greatness. They all want to leave a legacy. Have their names carry the same reverence as a Party Arty, be a part of folklore like that time that a young JAY-Z allegedly rolled up on LL Cool ready to prove himself in a battle and the “Rock the Bells” icon is rumored to have laughed … who doesn’t want to be one of SMACK’s gunners?

Lyricists and personalities, wordsmiths, and freestylers enter into the Proving Grounds or the Crucible, eyeing the spot of those top tier vets that have paved the way in the sport and industry of battle rap. 

John John da Don is probably one of the best examples of someone who has come in and clawed his way to the top. From a different perspective, Tay Roc, who was basically breast-fed from the culture of battle rap’s nip, also has a Cinderfella story. 

He was a boy rapper from a small town outside of Baltimore, who fell in love with rap music and pushed through all boundaries to be considered one of the best rappers ever. And it is not hyperbole to state that JJDD and the Cave Gang General are the first folks to set up camp in the Badlands, a space only a handful of battler rappers can cite as their residence. DNA, Tsu Surf, K-Shine, Brizz Rawsteen, Daylyt, and the likes of JC also live there.

This is the campsite literally for those on the edge of Mt. Rushmore and this weekend, on The Ultimate Rap League’s "Rookie vs. Vets" battle on Caffeine, Kid Chaos with his classic battle with the Kid from Pontiac might have jump over a whole class to secure his space close to the area next to those people in the running for those very limited Mount Rushmore placements.

Well, what exactly is this mysterious place called the Badlands? The Badlands is a national park, less than 30 minutes to the actual Mount Rushmore National Memorial originally sculpted by artist Gutzon Borglum. 

The mountain sculpture is considered a national treasure as according to some standards it figures four of America's most dynamic U.S. presidents— George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. People use the term Mount Rushmore to identify four of the best in any given field.

Now… Kid Chaos may not have won his battle against a genius and very present J.C. (who he has repeatedly said is one of his heroes in the sport), but he showed up leaving many to believe the battle was debatable. 

The “Rookies vs. Vets'' battle was a refresher after Steams and Reeper Rell stunk up the pace with a six-part battle that had chokes in all but one. Both Smack and Eric Beasley threw them a lifeline informing the public that the two only had seven days to prepare. They still were rotten eggs. 

Chaos and J.C. performed superbly — with bars the required a good ear and an even better intellect. The tense back and forth forced the vet to concede that young lions are coming up with their teeth sharpened and their roar on ten.

An almost win against someone as gifted as J.C. means something. J.C. is arguably one of the best lyricists in battle rap culture — often spoken in the same conversation as the undisputed Mount Rushmore O.G. Loaded Lux. 

It may be too soon to dub him the next truth, but how refreshing it is to see someone hungry, disciplined, and humble. He might not live with the vets, but if he says on this track he will be in their space as quickly as someone like a Nu Jerzey Twork or Geechi Gotti. Saturday’s epic performance earned this new kid the right to hang out with the rest, even if he can’t move in with this elite brotherhood of rap excellence.

We are not the only ones saying this:

 

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sean Garrett On Why He’s King Pen

Sean Garrett was given the name King Pen by Jay Z himself. The singer-songwriter is best known for penning Usher’s #1 smash, “Yeah!,” and a ton of Beyonce’s greatest hits.

Shirley Ju

by

Ethelberter

Mr. Dalvin Recalls Epic Jodeci Stories

Mr. Dalvin of Jodeci talks about his recent remix to JoJo Hailey’s “Special,” what he’s up to nowadays, tells epic Jodeci stories, and much more!

Shirley Ju

The Top Five Album Releases from Battle Rap's Biggest Stars

AllHipHop checks out new summer releases from Tsu Surf, D.I. da HennyMan, Aye Verb, Shotgun Suge and Ruin Your Day featuring Geechi Gotti, Bill Collector, Nu Jerzey Twork, Rum Nitty and Ryda — projects that prove that battlers can hop in their music bag too.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rah Swish Is Here To Keep Pop Smoke’s Legacy Afloat

Rah Swish is The Woo, which he describes as a lifestyle. Coming up alongside Pop Smoke in the Brooklyn drill scene, he makes sure his late friend’s legacy will live on forever.

Shirley Ju

Bryce Oliver Is Here To Uplift The Masses With His Music

Hailing from San Bernardino, California, Bryce Oliver creates music from the heart — with a goal of uplifting the world. With SadLyfe Bryce, he proves we’re all going through this struggle called life.

Shirley Ju

by

ariezblog

Hass Irv: No Patience

Hass Irv is next up to blow out of Harlem , New York. He literally has ‘No Patience’, the name of his debut EP that just dropped.

Shirley Ju

Capone & Daz Dillinger Talk ‘Guidelines’ & East Coast/West Coast Beef

Capone & Daz Dillinger are legends in the rap game, representing both the East and West Coast. Now they come together to unleash their new project titled "Guidelines."

Shirley Ju

Math Hoffa Can't Lose With New Battle Rap Venture "Legends Only"

Math Hoffa breaks down the details of his new venture "Legends Only"

Kershaw St. Jawnson

BREIS Talks "Wahala" & Releases 'Arise & Shine' EP

Seasoned UK rap artist and musician BREIS is releasing what he calls his most important project to date today.

Shirley Ju

Elijah The Boy Talks “Hard Days” & Pain Music

The Bronx, New York rapper has been killing it independently, known for creating pain music with lyrics that the masses can relate to. Now, he unleashes his new single titled “Hard Days.”

Shirley Ju