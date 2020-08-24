Kid Chaos Has Classic Battle During "Rookies Vs. Vets" Faceoff

Kid Chaos challenges his idol in Rookies vs. Vet battle and held his own in a way that earned him top tier respect — and possibly pushed him closer to Mount Rushmore than anyone else in his class.

Every battle rapper has one goal, one destination that they are moving toward and that is greatness. They all want to leave a legacy. Have their names carry the same reverence as a Party Arty, be a part of folklore like that time that a young JAY-Z allegedly rolled up on LL Cool ready to prove himself in a battle and the “Rock the Bells” icon is rumored to have laughed … who doesn’t want to be one of SMACK’s gunners?

Lyricists and personalities, wordsmiths, and freestylers enter into the Proving Grounds or the Crucible, eyeing the spot of those top tier vets that have paved the way in the sport and industry of battle rap.

John John da Don is probably one of the best examples of someone who has come in and clawed his way to the top. From a different perspective, Tay Roc, who was basically breast-fed from the culture of battle rap’s nip, also has a Cinderfella story.

He was a boy rapper from a small town outside of Baltimore, who fell in love with rap music and pushed through all boundaries to be considered one of the best rappers ever. And it is not hyperbole to state that JJDD and the Cave Gang General are the first folks to set up camp in the Badlands, a space only a handful of battler rappers can cite as their residence. DNA, Tsu Surf, K-Shine, Brizz Rawsteen, Daylyt, and the likes of JC also live there.

This is the campsite literally for those on the edge of Mt. Rushmore and this weekend, on The Ultimate Rap League’s "Rookie vs. Vets" battle on Caffeine, Kid Chaos with his classic battle with the Kid from Pontiac might have jump over a whole class to secure his space close to the area next to those people in the running for those very limited Mount Rushmore placements.

Well, what exactly is this mysterious place called the Badlands? The Badlands is a national park, less than 30 minutes to the actual Mount Rushmore National Memorial originally sculpted by artist Gutzon Borglum.

The mountain sculpture is considered a national treasure as according to some standards it figures four of America's most dynamic U.S. presidents— George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. People use the term Mount Rushmore to identify four of the best in any given field.

Now… Kid Chaos may not have won his battle against a genius and very present J.C. (who he has repeatedly said is one of his heroes in the sport), but he showed up leaving many to believe the battle was debatable.

The “Rookies vs. Vets'' battle was a refresher after Steams and Reeper Rell stunk up the pace with a six-part battle that had chokes in all but one. Both Smack and Eric Beasley threw them a lifeline informing the public that the two only had seven days to prepare. They still were rotten eggs.

Chaos and J.C. performed superbly — with bars the required a good ear and an even better intellect. The tense back and forth forced the vet to concede that young lions are coming up with their teeth sharpened and their roar on ten.

An almost win against someone as gifted as J.C. means something. J.C. is arguably one of the best lyricists in battle rap culture — often spoken in the same conversation as the undisputed Mount Rushmore O.G. Loaded Lux.

It may be too soon to dub him the next truth, but how refreshing it is to see someone hungry, disciplined, and humble. He might not live with the vets, but if he says on this track he will be in their space as quickly as someone like a Nu Jerzey Twork or Geechi Gotti. Saturday’s epic performance earned this new kid the right to hang out with the rest, even if he can’t move in with this elite brotherhood of rap excellence.

We are not the only ones saying this: