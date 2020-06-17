Lecrae Owns Mistakes In "White Blessings" Racist Faux Pas With White Preacher, Rebukes Cancellation

Lecrae has overcome many odds in his life, but the rapper isn't about to be cancelled today.

(AllHipHop Features) Lecrae has seen better days. This week, Pastor Louie Giglio, who helms an Atlanta megachurch and Chic-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy were engaged in a conversation with the rapper. And, it went completely left when Giglio said:

"We understand the curse that was slavery, white people do, and we say 'that was bad,' but we miss the blessing of slavery that it actually built up the framework for the world that white people live in and lived in."

"I know that you (directly to Lecrae) and I both have struggled in these days with 'hey if the phrase is the trip up, let's get over the phrase and let's get down to the heart, let's get down to what then do you want to call it,' and I think maybe a great thing for me is to call it 'white blessing'. That I'm living in the blessing of the curse that happened generationally that allowed me to grow up in Atlanta."

Giglio later apologized and Lecrae addressed it, but the damage was done. Most people skipped Giglio and directly their rage/disappointment/frustration at Lecrae, who did not check the pastor for his racist comment. AllHipHop's Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur quickly reached out to Lecrae and talked to him about the controversy, what was going on his the gifted rapper's head and much more. The conversation in full is below.