Nipsey Hussle, J. Cole, 21 Savage, Lil Nas X, Tyler, The Creator Among Grammy Winners

(AllHipHop Features) Although Sunday was the biggest night in music with the 62nd Grammy Awards, there was a dark cloud over LA with the news of the untimely death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Some of the biggest names in music gathered and tried to find balance between celebrating the musical achievements of the year and mourning the loss of the fallen cultural icon.

Before the show, Hip Hop & R & B stars such as Lil Nas X, Da Baby, Quavo, Saweetie, Young Thug, Gunna, Lizzo, Ella Mai, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, Tyler, The Creator, Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir, Quest Love, Common, and many more graced the red carpet.

Host, Alicia Keys, opened the show by taking a moment to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant, following the tragic loss of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and others that were tragically killed in a helicopter crash earlier Sunday morning.

Keys was soon joined on stage by Boyz II Men as they sung a touching rendition of "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye."

The Grammys selected a perfect opener with Lizzo. Joined by Sasha Flute, the singer/songwriter and rapper opened with "Cuz I Love You," and she dedicated the performance to Kobe Bryant.

Dressed in a floor length sparkling gown, Lizzo directed a group of all-female horn and string players, and was joined on stage by all-female back up dancers as well. She soon changed into a leotard for a performance of "Truth Hurts" where she played her flute that happened to be delivered to her on a silver platter.

Tyler, The Creator hit the stage and performed "New Magic Wand" and "Earfquake" off of his 'IGOR' album. Tyler and several doppelgängers gave an energetic performance that couldn't have been complete without them wearing Tyler's signature bowl cut blonde wig.

Later in the show, he won a Grammy for Best Rap Album. Tyler truly burnt the house down with a performance that lit up the stage with flames.

Lil Nas X won two Grammys Sunday night-one for Best Music Video for "Old Town Road" and another for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Old Town Road".

With the success of the record, it was only right for Lil Nas X to grace the stage to perform the massive hit.

Lil Nas X opened the performance alone as he sung and strummed a guitar sitting next to a Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey that was laid on an armchair.

Committed to his cowboy attire, Lil Nas X sported a black and silver cowboy hat and and silver number. He moved through what appeared to be a set designed like a house or building that featured various rooms and sets with various colors.

In each room, Lil Nas X was joined by a different artist such as Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, and the young yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey.

The late, great rapper Nipsey Hussle was honored with an all-star tribute by DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG.

Nipsey Hussle won two posthumous awards: one for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his collaboration with DJ Khaled and John Legend on "Higher" and another for Best Rap Performance for his record "Racks In The Middle" featuring Roddy Rich & Hit-Boy.

DJ Khaled, John Legend, and Nipsey Hussle beat out fellow nominees Lil Baby & Gunna ("Drip Too Hard"), Lil Nas X ("Panini"), Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch ("Ballin") and Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott ("The London").

Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch kicked off the performance. DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, YG and John Legend followed and brought the crowd to their feet for a unique rendition of "Higher".

The performance concluded with an image of Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant.

Aerosmith were joined on stage by the legendary Hip-Hop group Run D.M.C. for a performance of their hit "Walk This Way."

Aerosmith originally recorded the song in the '70s, and Run-D.M.C. gave it life again in the '80s.

The energy of the performance was infectious. Steven Tyler even told Lizzo he loved her mid performance.



Notable winners of the night included:

Best Rap Album

IGOR

Tyler, The Creator

Best Rap Performance

Racks In The Middle

Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap/ Sung Performance

Higher

DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Best Rap Song (A Songwriters(s) Award)

A Lot

Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

Best Music Video

Old Town Road (Official Movie)

Lil Nas X Billy Ray Cyrus

Calmatic, video director; Candic Dragonas, Melissa Larsem & Saul Levitz, video producers

Best Music Film

Homecoming

Beyonce

Beyonce Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors;

Steve Pamon & Erinn Williams, video producers

Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance

Old Town Road

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus



Best Pop Solo Performance

Truth Hurts

Lizzo

Best R & B Performance

Come Home

Anderson .Paak Featuring Andre 3000

Best Traditional R & B Performance

Jerome

Lizzo

Best R & B Song (A Songwriter(s) Award)

Say So

PJ Morton, songwriter

(PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Lizzo

Best R & B Album

Ventura

Anderson .Paak

