Piggy Is The Next Female MC Out Of Cleveland

Read about Cleveland rapper Piggy! She sit down with AllHipHop to discuss her upbringing, her love for Lil Kim, and her hit big single “Go Fren!”

\If you love the CityGirls, then you love Piggy. Introducing the newest, hottest rapper out of Clevleland, Ohio, The “Go Fren” recording artist has the sweetest sou. She's a laidback, chill, “don’t take no s##t” kind of gal.

Staying in her lane and minding her own business has allowed her to rap freely and create bangers that listeners can’t get enough of, a complete 180 from her previous life.

She states, “I grew up seeing people get killed, a typically hood story basically. I grew up fighting, I was a fighter. I’m trying to overcome that now, change and not let that define who I am.”

Play any of Piggy’s records, and you’ll without a doubt feel the energy, the bars, the attitude, and the vibe. These aren’t just bangers, there are bad b##ch anthems.

With songs like “Mustache,” she’s heard talking her s##t that’s both ratchet and classy at the same damn time. With a nice little buzz in her city, Piggy is well on her way to prove she can spit just as hard as all these rappers today.

AllHipHop caught up with Piggy, who was indoors hiding from the storm happening outside in Cleveland. Read below as we discuss her upbringing, love for Lil Kim, new single “Go Fren,” doing it for her family, and more!

AllHipHop: You’re from Cleveland, what were you seeing growing up?

Piggy: Violence, I saw people get killed. I grew up fighting, I was a fighter. I grew up seeing people get killed, a typical hood story basically. I got caught up in the mix a lot. For a minute I had, I was doing good. I was a smart girl, I’d graduated high school. I won over $40K in scholarships.

I went to school, got caught up with some wrong people. Last year I had caught 3 F1 cases for fighting, felonious assaults, aggravated robberies. I got all types of felonies on my record, I got caught up in some trouble. I’m trying to overcome that now, change who I am and not let that define who I am.

AllHipHop: Did you just get mad and end up swinging?

Piggy: Usually, I do be the aggressor a lot. These situations lately were chicks mad about dudes, wanting to fight over dudes, stuff going left. Me end up winning and them end up getting hurt and press charges. It’s cool, I know not to mess with them type of dudes no more. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Coming up, who did you listen to?

Piggy: Me, I love Lil Kim a lot. Lil Kim is my favorite. I like J Cole too. I like Biggie.

AllHipHop: What do you like about Lil Kim?

Piggy: I loved everything, I love her. She was a gangster rapper, I feel like that’s who I am. [laughs]

AllHipHop: When did did you get into music and rapping?

Piggy: I used to rap in high school. Me and my friends used to rap, we used to play around. Couple years after I graduated, this dude from the neighborhood Pooh Gutta had asked me to get on a song with him called "Madd." I got on a song with him, it went good. People liked me so I kept going.

A year ago, I tried to become more serious. When I caught them cases, that motivated me to do something else because my record’s so messed up. Okay I’m in college, I’ma graduate with a Bachelors, but I got abduction. I had to cop out to abduction, that sounds crazy. I needed to figure out something else to do, that’s when it became serious.

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your name?

Piggy: It’s my nickname, I grew up with this name. When the guy from the neighborhood put me on his song, he said Piggy. That's the name I kept. His name’s Pooh Gutta, a popular rapper from Cleveland. I got it from when I was little, I guess I was fat. [laughs] Forreal.

AllHipHop: You just released “Mustache,” who or what inspired this one?

Piggy: That record is fried. [laughs] People love that record up here. A guy from Cleveland presented me the idea of the song, I went with it and I added my own to it. It’s true!

AllHipHop: Talk about your new single, “Go Fren.”

Piggy: This is a celebration song: hyping your friend up, supporting your friend. It can be for men I guess, but it’s for women. Pumping your friend up, don't forget who you are type song.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

Piggy: I need everybody to get out. I need space. I need some hot wings: fried hard, all flats. I need a good engineer and herb, herb’s cool.

AllHipHop: What would you be doing if you weren’t doing music?

Piggy: I’d be in school hopefully. I’ll be trying find a real job somewhere. I always wanted to be a housewife. [laughs] That sounds stupid.

AllHipHop: You got a man?

Piggy: Yeah, I have a boyfriend. He pushes me everyday to go harder and take it more serious. When I’m discouraged, he always pumps me up and keeps me going. Making me realize who I am.

AllHipHop: Where do you want to be career-wise?

Piggy: I want to be able to provide for my family. I wanna help my mom, my sister. I got a nephew. My brother’s incarcerated for something he didn't do. He has 23 years in prison. He’s been there since he was 16, he’s 30 now. I want to help him. I want to help my family, I want to be able to provide and open doors for them too.

AllHipHop: How is the independent grind?

Piggy: The guy I’m signed to helps out a lot. It’s hard because we really don’t know what we’re doing or what direction to go for real. It’s a lot of money getting wasted because we keep messing it up. We keep going in the wrong direction, running into brick walls. Irv came

in and he’s helping us, been making more sense lately.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want people to know?

Piggy: I’m an open book. I want people to be on the lookout for me, they can learn more about me as I release songs. I express myself through my music.