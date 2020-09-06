Rapper Yoshi G On Making Battle Rap History And Her Infamous "Thot Bars"

Queen of the Ring is still producing stars and now one of their newest Yoshi, a sexy battle rap vixen gives AllHipHop a completely different side of her gift.

Yoshi G walks in the lineage of Roxanne Shante, Salt ‘N Pepa, Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown, and Nicki Minaj.

She is also artistically a new student in the class with Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B, who are her more popular contemporaries. As a battler, think if Phara Funeral and Tori Doe had an illicit coupling, producing an heir to the ring that they have left to do other projects and you would probably get this nasty millennial.

With their millions of records and views, hot girl summers, millionaire beaus/ hubbies, slick wits, and celebrated waps, one might think that suggesting that there is a level of equity between battle rap’s most potty mouth sex kitten and these megastars is facetious.

But that’s because most people don’t know they are witnessing the birth of a star until she is in full twinkle.

AllHipHop got a chance to kick it with the pint-size rapper and she shocked us with her candid, but thoughtful responses. She shared some common traits with many of rap’s favorite ladies as she is

college-educated, mentored by some of the dopest guys in her lane, and moreover not afraid to give some praise to other women.

Meet Yoshi G — next up in battle.

AllHipHop: How long have you been rapping and what made you start?

Yoshi G: I feel like I have been rapping since in the womb. Both of my parents are emcees and Hip-Hop is just inherited in my DNA. I think I started taking it seriously in high school around the age of 15. So, I have been rapping seriously for 15 years wow!

AllHipHop: Who do you consider birthed your style? You are the originator of THOT Bars.

Yoshi G: I liked to say that Lil Kim birthed my style. She was the first female artist that made me want to rap all the time and opened my eyes to the empowerment of using my sexuality in a lyrical format.

Yoshi G: Breaks Down "Thot Bars"

AllHipHop: Talk about your journey to QOTR?

Yoshi G: QOTR was very hard to get to in my honest opinion.

I had missed that early wave as I was in college. I attended Florida A & M University and back then and knew very little about battle rap. When I was ready to jump in the ring in 2017, I was faced with a lot of adversity. I came in at a time when QOTR was trying to figure out their next steps. I had to work the local league circuit to build my name up before I was even ever considered. Once I got my foot in the door, I made it my mission to make my name a staple.

AllHipHop: You mention adversity, what were some of your biggest career obstacles?

Yoshi G: I would say the biggest obstacles would be the rumors, scandals, and violence that's so embedded within the female battle rap culture. I even had to fight once at an event and that's not me. I'm a lover.

AllHipHop: Well, let’s look at the positive since you are a lover. What is your biggest career win?

Yoshi G: My biggest career win is making battle rap history as the only woman to debut on three major leagues ( URL, QOTR, RBE) all in a one week span. This was huge for me because I'm only three years into my battle rap career.

AllHipHop: But now you are in there, taking no shorts. What would be your dream battle: female vs. female and female vs. male?

Yoshi G: My dream battle would be vs Jaz the Rapper. I’ve thought about this a lot. She is the one I feel I would never get … so, that makes me want her the most. My dream battle versus a guy would be against Hollow da Don. He is like a mentor to me and I know he would bring the best out of me.

AllHipHop: Talk about yourself as a mother that raps.

Yoshi G: My mother (who also rapped) had me at the age of 15. She gave up all of her hopes to have a career in music as she felt being a mother would burden her. I saw my mother resent that decision for her life. I never want to feel like I am incapable of chasing my dreams because I'm busy being a mother. So as hard as it is, I do it with a smile. Sometimes, I do it with tears but always with the Grace of God and always with the absence of procrastination. The strength of being a Black woman will be evident when they look back at me as their mother.

AllHipHop: Yoshi, you rap a lot about being a full woman, both sexual and intelligent. What makes you a woman? Is that different than what makes you a fly b##ch?

Yoshi G: I'm still learning myself as a woman, I'm not gonna lie. I love being Yoshi though because I can just be a dinosaur. Ask me this same question in 5 years.

AllHipHop: What’s the end goal for Yoshi G?

Yoshi G: Every time, I make an end goal … I reach it faster than expected. So, either I'm not grasping the concept of an end goal, or I'm underestimating my ceiling. Nevertheless, I am a realist. My true end goal is to raise these babies into healthy and mentally sound adults. Anything that occurs with music or battle rap is just the icing on the cake.

AllHipHop: Let’s talk about music. Many people don’t consider battle rappers as lovers of music. Share with our readers your thoughts on music.

Yoshi G: Music is my therapy. Music is my refuge. I will always be better at making music than at battle rap… and I'm content with that. I would love to find a healthy balance between the two as both have shown to be beneficial.

AllHipHop: Who are your favorite female rappers (commercial and battle)?

Yoshi G: My favorite female rapper that is commercial is Lil Kim and my favorite battle rapper is E-Hart.

AllHipHop: Who are your favorite male rappers (commercial and battle)?

Yoshi G: My favorite male rapper that is commercial is Lil Wayne and my favorite battle rapper is Aye Verb.

Yoshi G is moving forward in Hip-Hop, doing what her mother could not, and making her name in rap history

Her gifts are just as worthy to take the torch from those pioneers of Femme-Emceeing as any of the pornstariffically spitting women frequently being rewound on YouTube.

The sky's the limit for her. The culture is waiting for her next lick — take that how you want — she’s ready for all the action and to make her fore-mothers proud.