Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Named As 2020 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoree

Photo credit: WENN

(AllHipHop Features) Three-time GRAMMY winner and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been named the 2020 GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons honoree.

The Recording Academy and Clive Davis will celebrate the multi-hyphenate at the annual Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, the evening preceding the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

A trailblazer for 25 years, Diddy has continuously pushed the envelope with his contributions to music and his successful business endeavors.

He's made an indelible mark on music by crafting timeless hits, and he's shifted the culture as he's built both impactful brands and platforms.

From Uptown Records to Bad Boy Records, Combs has fostered talent such as The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Lil Kim, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Ma$e and many more.

From Sean John to Ciroc, from television to film, his cultural influence is still evident today. His legacy extends beyond just music as he also launched his own cable network, REVOLT, in 2013, and his own Charter School, Capital Preparatory Harlem in 2016.



“For nearly three decades, Diddy has fused his boundless creativity and sharp entrepreneurial spirit to create timeless art and build brands and institutions that have shifted our global music culture,” said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “By bringing the music and lifestyle of East Coast hip-hop to the masses, he was an early reminder of music’s unifying ability to flip our perceptions and broaden our connections to all corners of the world. Over the years, Diddy has persistently empowered other music creators and we’re honored to celebrate his culture-shaping impact at this year’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala.”

“It’s personally so gratifying that Sean “Puffy” Combs is this year’s icon. He fully deserves this wonderful recognition,” said Clive Davis, co-host of the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. “From his past innovative and creative contributions right from the very inception of the hip hop revolution, to his many memorable appearances at the Pre Grammy Gala as both speaker and performer, it’s all come full circle. I couldn’t be happier for Sean as a dear friend and colleague.”

It is exciting to see Combs honored by his friend and peer, Clive Davis, as Davis gave Combs his support when he was starting his Bad Boy Records.



“Clive Davis and Arista Records gave me a chance when I was starting Bad Boy Records, he was one of the first industry executives to really believe in me. I’m forever grateful for him,” said Sean Combs. “To be honored at this year’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala and receive the Industry Icons Award is truly a blessing.”

The exquisite Pre-GRAMMY Gala has become one of the biggest nights in music and one of the most distinguished events as it honors luminaries with the Recording Academy's GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons award, and as it unites music's most influential and innovative music professionals.