Shyheim Rugged Talks Wu-Tang Relationship, Prison Bid, Book Ambitions, & Will He Rap Again

(AllHipHop Features) Shyheim was once called "The Rugged Child" because he started his career in the early 90's as an affiliate of the Wu-Tang Clan. Lo and behold, he signed his label deal before the Wu! The rapper would go on to make impactful moves with hits like "On & On" and rapped classic bars with the likes of Jay-Z, Big Daddy Kane, Tupac, Biggie Smalls, and others to make a true mark on the game. The rapper transitioned to acting, most notably in the hit video "Waterfalls" by TLC. Then, the streets started to get ahold of Shyheim...and his career took a turn for the worse. The rapper has come home from a prison bid to his kids and loved ones. He talks to AllHipHop's Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur about getting back to life, his first Uber, rapping with the greats, writing a book and more. Check it out now.