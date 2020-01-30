Stunna 4 Vegas On 'Rich Youngin,' Tour Life & Sourcing Inspiration From Da Baby

Video by Peter Noel (@th3shooters)

(AllHipHop Features) Stunna 4 Vegas recently dropped his latest album, 'Rich Youngin' via Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment and Interscope Records.

The North Carolina rapper even amassed streams in the millions in 24 hours.

The project is rightfully titled, 'Rich Youngin,' as the Salisbury native got rich in six months, and as he has no problem flexing his new lifestyle.

Da Baby's Billion Dollar Baby protegé has come a long way in a short time as he was also a part of four tours last year.

Fan-favorites from the project are "Do Dat" and "Change My Life" which features Blac Youngsta.

The project chronicles how Stunna stays on top, and it also boasts additional features from Da Baby, Lil’ Baby, and Offset.

The project is upbeat and energetic, and Stunna injects southern bounce and bop over 808s, keys, and even a saxophone on "R & Beef".

AllHipHop sat down with Stunna 4 Vegas during Grammy week to discuss 'Rich Youngin,' tour life, working with Da Baby, future endeavors and more.

AllHipHop: First congrats on the success of 'Rich Youngin'. I saw that you amassed over 28 million streams in 24 hours. How does that feel?

Stunna 4 Vegas: That feels great. That's the Spotify streams. I don't really know all of them/everything. We going crazy right now. 'Rich Youngin' out everywhere on all streaming sites. Billion Dollar Baby's own Stunna 4 Vegas. 2020 we going crazy. It's the 'Rich Youngin' takeover right now though.

AllHipHop: Speaking of 'Rich Youngin,' what was it like working with Offset and Blac Youngsta on the project?

Stunna 4 Vegas: A lot of energy, a lot of energy and fun. Almost like working with Baby. I like working with artists and it be genuine.

AllHipHop: So Da Baby signed you after you did that feature with him. Even though he was already kind of bubbling and popping anyway, what was it that made you want to sign with him when the opportunity came about?

Stunna 4 Vegas: When I seen how genuine he was. I knew it wasn't about a situation. He had my best interest.

AllHipHop: What's it like working with him?

Stunna 4 Vegas: Amazing. It's like working next to a superhero for real. Everyone around him will tell you that too. I'm not even exaggerating.

AllHipHop: So are you all ever thinking about doing a joint project together?

Stunna 4 Vegas: For sho'. It's on the way. Let's get 'Rich Youngin' No.1!

AllHipHop: So you had like four tours last year? How many tours were you on?

Stunna 4 Vegas: I think you hit it on the head.

AllHipHop: What's tour life like for Stunna?

Stunna 4 Vegas: Crazy. Energetic. It's amazing coming from where I come from, doing what I do now is amazing.

AllHipHop: So I'm originally from Charlotte....

Stunna 4 Vegas: I'm not from Charlotte.

AllHipHop: You're from Salisbury. I know. 704 area. So what is it like seeing North Carolina bubbling right now? Who are some other artists that we should watch out for that you've been keeping your ears to as well?

Stunna 4 Vegas: Rich Dunk. Rich Dunk. Come on now. If it ain't 'Rich Youngin', if it aint Baby, it's Rich Dunk. Billion Dollar Baby invasion.

AllHipHop: So Reel Goats is killing it right now with the visuals. What was your favorite visual to shoot?

Stunna 4 Vegas: I'd say "Change My Life" out right now on Youtube. Shot and directed by Reel Goats featuring Blac Youngsta produced by Bankroll Got it.

AllHipHop: So are you hands-on with any of the visuals?

Stunna 4 Vegas: Yea, for sure for sure. It's a team effort. I learned that you can't do none of this without a team. It's a team effort with a lot of stuff that Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment does.

AllHipHop: Is this your first Grammy week because you know Grammy week is poppin?

Stunna 4 Vegas: For sho'. This is Baby's first Grammy year. We all do it and he brings us in it all together all time. BET Awards. Hip Hop Awards. It's my first time seeing a lot of stuff this year.

AllHipHop: So how does it feel to see him nominated for two Grammys this year?

Stunna 4 Vegas: Great. I hope he wins. He deserves it. Don't nobody deserve it more than him.

AllHipHop: Who are you currently listening to?

Stunna 4 Vegas: I'm listening to 'Rich Youngin' right now. It ain't sh*t else that sounds like that. I might give my ear a little play to Rich Dunk or Baby, but I'm really listening to 'Rich Youngin' right now. I ain't listening to nothing else but that........I listen to Money Bagg and Roddy Ricch; shout out to them, but I'm listening to 'Rich Youngin' out now.

AllHipHop: Who are your top five rappers dead or alive?

Stunna 4 Vegas: Rich Youngin, Da Baby, Rich Dunk, Stunna 4 Vegas, Baby Jesus.

AllHipHop: If your sex life was a movie? What would be the title?

Stunna 4 Vegas: Big 41. No cap. I'm hitting them with that ice on every time.

AllHipHop: What other endeavors are you tapping into? Do you want to have your own label?

Stunna 4 Vegas: I want do what Baby did for me for sho' to another artist in North Carolina, but I don't have one in mind.

AllHipHop: What's next for Stunna?

Stunna 4 Vegas: 'Rich Youngin' Tour. Crazy visuals from the 'Rich Youngin' project that just dropped. 2020 like I told you at the top, we're going crazy. It's all about 'Rich Youngin' right now. It's the takeover. Tour coming soon. If we can, we are going to put out this 'Rich Youngin' deluxe.

AllHipHop: What's your favorite song from the project right now?

Stunna 4 Vegas: I don't really got a favorite, but if I really had to pick, I'd say "F*cking Up Freestyle" because it was one of the newest ones that I did. The rest of the songs were kind of old to me.

AllHipHop: Who were you influenced by? Who were some of your biggest influences growing up?

Stunna 4 Vegas: Down south music was probably the biggest influence, but if I say an influence that made me want to get serious and taking rapping serious was Da Baby after we did the feature for sure.