AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

SYIGU Terminus 3 Card Creates Classic Clash Between Killadelph’s Shiest Raw and the Queen of Queens, C3

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Terminus 3 created a classic clash of the rap battle titans.

SYIGU said to their fans that while “the world may be on hold … battle rap is not.

And with that notion, and in collaboration with Step Your Ink Game Up Battle League, Number One Contender, Torture Chamber, and Push Ya Pen Battle League, they presented the Terminus 3 online card.

The co-ed competition featured Qleen Paper vs. Readie Roc, Prez Mafia vs. Vizz Da Outlaw, A1 vs. King Sess, ESZ vs. Cash Sinatra, Nate Will and Kaz. The headling act was C3 and Shiest Raw.

There is a level of cacophony that constitutes the canniness of C3’s lyrical ability. She can be callous in her verbal dexterity. She demonstrates a high caliber of captious carnality when she goes after her opponent. Categorically, she is caustic when she castigates whoever the contender is, and on this card, Shiest Raw had the displeasure of getting a calculated Ceillise Craig with four minutes of fire.

C3 was on in this quarantine battle, filmed in her kitchen. But she might as well been in COVID-infested wet market with how nasty she was getting. 

And while C3 carried the battle with her star power and creativity … Shiest Raw aimed to make the most of this look — hoping to get on the radar of battle rap enthusiasts on the international level of fandom that C3 attracts.

Hypersexual and big-boned-ed, Raw was just that.

She was uncut and seeking to solidify a secure spot in the lexicon of female battle rap. The question of the night was could she outbar C3? Well … how about this she went in there trying to, fighting like an alley cat for her respect. 

She was cut raw like some white and folk with eyes could see her rawness in how she played with those words. She constructed really clever punches like Dice Raw, a Philly legend. And lastly ... you know Big Daddy Kane’s hit song, “R.A.W." from back in the day? Remember how it punched you in the face when you would hear it at a jam on really dope speakers? Like at the very beginning of the Bobby Byrd’s “Hot Pants” sampled track, how it made your blood boil? She has that type of intensity. 

She spat some fire s##t … but her timing in certain parts gave glimpses of her lack of seasoning.

Despite that, she had some cool tricks involving tag teams that would have played out better … well the first one … the second one with the little girl might have been too much since the content was so mature and in some people’s minds inappropriate for the space. But her name was “Raw” what did you expect? Someone with the aggression and ambition worth of the legacy of the moniker.

This display of excellence reminds the battle rap community that chicks spit just as hard as dudes … and beautifully doing it in a way that is purely feminine and competitive. While C3 won the battle, the pair together dismantled the cloud around women rappers that submits a fog that they don’t write their raps and if they do the raps are inferior to their male counterparts. #Mythbusters

Can't wait to see what else these producers have to offer in the future. 

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta's Deante’ Hitchcock Keeps Getting "Better"

Deante’ Hitchcock just released his new album Better, but he’s already looking forward to opening a pizza shop in the near future. He also received a Grammy nom for his feature on J. Cole’s ROTD3.

Shirley Ju

by

cinemahdlive

Skooly Explains His Influence In Atlanta And New Tape "Nobody Likes Me"

Skooly has been influencing the sound of Atlanta on the low for almost five years. Now he's back with a brand new release on via 2 Chainz' T.R.U. imprint.

Shirley Ju

KSI: Master Of All Trades & And Rick Ross, Lil Pump, Jeremih And Trippie Redd Know It

@KSIOlajidebt is coming and he's taking over with help from Rick Ross, Lil Pump, Jeremih And Trippie Redd.

ChuckCreekmur

by

LorenPorter

London Jae: “There’s No Way Around Me In Atlanta”

London Jae won a Grammy for Cardi B’s “Bartier Cardi,” and it’s been up ever since. The songwriter’s IG bio aptly reads “King Pen,” writing for everyone from Tinashe to Bhad Bhabie.

Shirley Ju

Enimal Drops "Locked In’" For 7 Days In Quarantine

You may recognize Enimal from Seasons 1 through 3 of Insecure, which was produced and created by sister Issa Rae. Now, he releases his new project titled ‘Locked In’.

Shirley Ju

The First Round of Ultimate Madness Did Not Disappoint

The new battle tournament "Ultimate Madness" just started and the rappers are going hard for the $25K prize.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

AllStarrDaGreat Is Here To Put Quality Music Back In Hip-Hop

New Jersey rapper AllStarDaGreat recently tapped Benny The Butcher for his new single “Randy Foye,” dedicated to the NBA legend.

Shirley Ju

StaySolidRocky Says "Party Girl" Is "Not A Tik Tok Song"

StaySolidRocky's "Party Girl" went viral, but he wants you to know it's not just a "Tik Tok song." There's a deeper meaning.

Shirley Ju

Grand Master Jay Talks Ahmaud Arbery Case, Media Lies, The KKK And Lots Of Big Guns

Ahmaud Arbery was hunted and murdered in cold blood. If he had been armed, would things have been different?

AllHipHop Staff

by

debhotep

EXCLUSIVE: The Black Armed Militia Speaks On Ahmaud Arbery, Self-Defense, And Protection At A Murder Scene

Grand Master Jay might sound like a rap pioneer, but he has taken arms in the aftermath of Ahmaud Arbery and has a new movement of Black gun owners.

ChuckCreekmur

by

Mercedeiz