The Marathon Continued At Bino Rideaux's Show At The OC Observatory

Shirley Ju
by

Nipsey Hussle's close friend Bino Rideaux hosted a sold-out show with the rest of the All Money In crew.

Bino Rideaux has fans for days. 

Girls (and guys) were belching out his lyrics verbatim at his sold-out Constellation Room in the OC.

Keeping it in the family, this was an All Money In, No Money Out affair. 

For those who aren't familiar, Bino is a close affiliate of the late great Nipsey Hussle. 

The Los Angeles rapper even did a whole tape with Nip titled "No Pressure," as well as appearing on songs like “Clarity” with Dave East. 

Just 6 days ago, Bino shut down The Roxy on Sunset where he brought out artists like Roddy Ricch, Casey Veggies, Cobby Supreme, etc. 

For those who regretted not pulling up, they were able to redeem themselves last night: another epic evening with Bino & Friends. 

The Constellation Room at the OC Observatory proved to be a mess, and even artists were left standing outside when security declared they were at capacity. But we all found our way in. 

Starting off the show on a high note, “Miss It” had the fans screaming and singing along. 

Bino’s R&B vibes had the girls in the room going crazy, as he serenaded them “if I could I would f##k you all night.” 

Of course, Casey was in the building to pop out for his verse, going on to perform his timeless hit “Backflip.”

Rocking a black hoodie with a Nipsey Hussle chain, Bino made sure to remind fans who he’s doing it all for. 

“Long live Nip” was the theme, and his presence was felt inside that jam-packed room. 

Bino then brought out Def Jam artist YK Osiris who was rocking a Lakers jersey, performing his viral single “Worth It.”

Blxst who produces the majority of Bino’s songs graced the stage next.

 The two recently unleashed their joint EP titled, "Sixtape," performing standout singles “Back Home” and my personal favorite, “Selfish.” 

Bino’s "Sorry 4 Tha Wait" tape is also a fan favorite. 

“Savage” had the crowd jumping, as Bino praised Blxst and called him “genius” and “his favorite artist.” The next guest was Kalan.FrFr, who performed R&B banger “Right Wit It.”

Keeping things in the family, All Money In’s J. Stone came out to perform “All Get Right,” the song Nipsey used to come out to at all his shows. 

Nipsey’s DJ, DJ VIP was also on the turntables, making sure Bino was sounding right on the mic. 

Bino stated “Nipsey Hussle, that was my brother. Everything I do is for him, through him.” J. Stone proceeded to do “Stay Loyal” from Mailbox Money. 

Next Cobby Supreme popped out to do Crenshaw favorite “Checc Me Out,” before performing his Nipsey tribute “Thinc About You.”

Cobby also asked us to give a moment of silence for the late Slauson rapper.

Bino had the streets on lock when he brought out Conradfromdaave for “Vintage & Adventurous.” 

This song goes too hard. Bino proceeded to prove his worth as a solo artist, closing out with “Bozo.”

The Marathon Continues.

