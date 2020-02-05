The ShittyBoyz Inject Lyricism Into "Scam Rap" Growing Genre

If you’re an aspiring rapper in Detroit, you got some big names to live up to.

Everyone from Eminem to Big Sean to J Dilla to Royce Da 5’9” has paved the way showing the youth you can make it out the mud and make your dreams come true.

Insert the ShittyBoyz, the latest rap trio to hail from Motor City. Comprised of young adults StanWill, TR Dee, and BabyTron, ShittyBoyz are influenced heavily by the era of scam rap.

S##t, even scam king Teejayx6 caught on quick.

The result? A collaborative banger titled “Super Smash Bros.”

These kids have bars and punchlines for days. But unlike the other rappers, they’re inspired by the nostalgic, retro 80’s era we all know and love — which comes to life via samples and production.

While StanWill TR Dee and Babytron shine in the group, it was the latter's project Bin Reaper that left a lasting impression on audiences all around the States.

With a bowl haircut reminiscent of Drake Bell from Disney channel, Babytron proved his worth as a spitter painting vivid imagery of his past scamming days.

You rarely get a group that are all the same age, but the 19-year-olds all met in high school and it was a wrap ever since.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

BabyTron: Different. The next big thing.

TrDee: Never before done.

Stanwill: Definitely different. Intricate. I don’t even know what that means but that’s gotta mean something, ya feel me?

BabyTron: He came with the big word. [chuckles]

AllHipHop: Being from Detroit, what were you seeing growing up?

Stanwill: A lot people. Rappers. We’d see they’re doing their lil thing and it looked nice. But you get a lot of hate and animosity from a whole lot of people, from all angles. It’s a whole bunch of people who would never ever give us our credit for being as sweet as we are, with the rapping.

BabyTron: Hate and love. Some people are stuck in old times, like they want the old sound. But then there’s some people who appreciate the new sound and see what it’s going to be one day.

TrDee: I done seen hate turn into love. People talk down on you, all of a sudden they want to be cool. Swear they knew you and all that type of stuff.

AllHipHop: How long have you been doing music?

Stanwill: We’ve been rapping for three years, but we started taking it serious about nine months ago.

TrDee: I’d say a year for real.

BabyTron: We started dropping on a YouTube channel called The Hip Hop Lab, that’s when we started taking it seriously. Our management, Lando Bando, his YouTube channel.

Stanwill: It’s really a hub for Detroit new music, that’s on everything. Events, everything.

Lando: I had a contest on Instagram.

BabyTron: It was like “tag who you think the newest, hottest artists are from around here.” Everybody was tagging us.

AllHipHop: How did you come to realize you could create music as a group together?

TrDee: Stan had a studio in his closet.

StanWill: We’d just rap. We all knew we had talent or whatever. It was just fun, it took off from there.

AllHipHop: At what point did you realize this music thing was for real?

BabyTron: When people would send me them listening to my songs, all day every day. “This shit sweet as hell.”

StanWill: Same for me.

TrDee: I knew it was serious when the views started coming in, we’d get more and more every time. Say we dropped a video, it’d get a 1,000 two or three hours in. Next time we drop one, we’d get 5,000 in 20 minutes.

BabyTron: Just dropping music weekly, daily at one point. I was dropping audios every day.

AllHipHop: How did you build a little following in the city?

All: Consistency.

BabyTron: Definitely consistency and dropping videos. You could have a 1,000 songs but if you don’t have one video, then nobody’s going to really tap in with you.

TrDee: The Hip Hop Lab plugged us in with everybody.

AllHipHop: How did scamming music influence you guys?

StanWill: It’s what we’re always talking about, for real. The little scam rap took off in Detroit and we came right on time with it.

BabyTron: We been listening to old songs. A year and a half ago, that’s what we were talking about.

AllHipHop: Are you guys still scamming?

All: No comment.

BabyTron: I’m taking music seriously right now.

StanWill: Not as much as it used to be. You can’t do the same thing when you get as big as you get. Because you’re in stores, people stopping us like “can I get this picture? Can I get this or that?”

TrDee: Every time. Every store.

BabyTron: All types of people too. Old people, young people. I’m like what the f##k? 45-year-old men be stopping me like “you hard bro.” I’m like thanks. It’s crazy.

AllHipHop: What do parents think?

BabyTron: My parents? They’re proud of me.

TrDee: Proud.

StanWill: Proud. Shocked, like “I ain’t think you could do this.” Because they were trying to do the same thing we are.

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your name ShittyBoyz?

TrDee: It was an adlib at first.

BabyTron: I used to say it.

StanWill: He used to say it, then we got our first real video shot by a cameraman. When he dropped the song, he just named it ShittyBoyz - “GameBreaker.”

BabyTron: Because originally that’s what we was known as, but we never dropped music as ShittyBoyz. So we had dropped a song called “GameBreaker,” it was supposed to be BabyTron featuring StanWill - “GameBreaker” — but I don’t even think he knew our names for real. He named it ShittyBoyz ‘cause that’s what I said before the song. Shitty in Detroit means good, like crispy clothes is shitty. Having money is shitty. It captures your attention when you see it, like what the f##k is this?

TrDee: Shitty means being the shit, it ain’t nothing bad.

AllHipHop: What do each of you bring to the table?

StanWill: Something different all the time.

BabyTron: It just changes up the flow.

TrDee: It’s something you could never get tired of for real. Catch you from three different angles, three different times, that’s all kind of the same.

BabyTron: We been making music with each other together forever so we know how to go off each other.

AllHipHop: What did that mean for Detroit linking with Teejayx6 for “Super Smash Bros”?

BabyTron: We was just in the studio with Teejayx6 one time. We were supposed to make some shit with Teejay way before that, it came to the point where we had to make something with him. We got in studio, coming off each other, freestyling, having fun for real. Shot the video right after, on the spot.

TrDee: We shot the video the next day.

BabyTron: We went to the studio, made the song, shot the video, got the video edited, and dropped it all within 24 hours.

AllHipHop: Talk about your hunger and your drive for all this.

BabyTron: To see how far we came in the last 6 to 7 months, we just keep going.

TrDee: It was in such a little time.

BabyTron: I see a lot of people who have a lot of potential then they just stop caring. They fall off. That’s not what I want to do, I want to be at the top forever.

StanWill: I want to go make some songs right now, for real for real.

AllHipHop: Was Teejay someone that influenced you? He was known for scamming.

BabyTron: That’s my bro. That’s my mans. We just rap about the same stuff. Same everything.

AllHipHop: Best memory from the video shoot?

StanWill: We shot it in the studio. Probably at the end of the song when I said “stupid ass, dumb ass retarded b##ch” I wasn’t even going to put that on the song, but then I’m like “this is some funny ass shit to put on a song.” Then it blew up on TikTok. It got its own little challenge on TikTok. Millions of views, shit like that.

TrDee: 2 million views on Twitter.

Ya’ll on that TikTok wave?

BabyTron: No actually. I don’t even f##k with TikTok.

StanWill: It’s getting so much attention on TikTok, but it’s not bringing the attention to the song really. You’d think the song would get millions of views.

TrDee: The only reason it’s not is because someone uploaded in on their own thing. It’s not on ShittyBoyz TikTok.

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?

BabyTron: You can do anything. Anything is possible. Being the underdog ain’t the bad thing sometimes.

StanWill: If you work hard enough at something, you can achieve anything.

TrDee: Anything is possible for real.

AllHipHop: Talk about working with Sada Baby, Lil Yachty, and Helluva the producer.

BabyTron: Oh yeah, Lil Yachty just DM’d me on Twitter like “what’s up bro?” We got mutual friends in the music business. Producer Helluva, he’s known as one of the GOATs in our city. StanWill: Super producer.

He was playing my shit around Yachty, like “who is that?” Showed him. Yachty DM’d me, we put that shit together for my album. With Sada, I’m cool with him through some people. We was in the studio together: me, him, and Skilla Baby.

ShittyBoyz

AllHipHop: Did you learn anything from that session?

BabyTron: Sada can make songs fast as hell.

AllHipHop: What are some goals yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

BabyTron: Just keep dropping, working hard, moving on up in the ladder. Make money.

AllHipHop: How’s the money coming in?

All: It’s good.

AllHipHop: Who’s in your Top 5?

StanWill: I don’t really have a top 5 honestly. I got people that I like for sure. I like Lil Tecca, he’s hard.

BabyTron: You can’t forget about YoungBoy, he puts up crazy numbers. I like Lil Uzi. Polo G, probably Lil Baby too. Everybody’s doing their thing.

TrDee: I f##k with Lil Durk. Durk was somebody I grew up listening to when Chicago took off. I just start f##king with Durk.

AllHipHop: What would you be doing if you weren’t doing music?

BabyTron: Scammin’ somebody Grandma.

StanWill: Trying to make some money somewhere.

AllHipHop: Best encounter you had with a fan?

BabyTron: First time me and him seen a fan at the mall…

TrDee: It was this little mall, somebody seen us and wanted a picture.

BabyTron: He’s like “this is so crazy.” All his body mannerisms, he was just so shocked that he seen us.

TrDee: The first time we got spotted by somebody, like whoa we got that type of fans?

BabyTron: I get free food in the mall, like Cinnabon if they see me. Shout out bruh, I be getting free food all the time.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

All: Weed, food, water, a hard ass beat.

StanWill: A great engineer.

BabyTron: Shout out Renzo, best engineer in the city.

AllHipHop: Music-wise, what can we expect?

All: Album. New Year, Same Scams. February 27th.

BabyTron: You’ll see a lot of features on the way too. Got a song with DaBoii from SOB on the way. Fenix from Shoreline Mafia. Lil B The Based God.

AllHipHop: How did you tap in with The Based God?

BabyTron: He had seen a little video of me. In one of my songs, I say “I’m cooking up in the kitchen like I’m Based God.” He sent me flames and shit. I’ve been listening to Lil B since I was younger, so that shit was crazy as hell. I told him we have to make something.I went to the studio that same day and made something, he sent me the verse back that same night.

AllHipHop: Talk about the similarities between Detroit and the Bay.

BabyTron: I ain’t even been to the Bay yet. But the rap, I see it though. The same type of vibe you’ll get from both cities.

StanWill: People say we sound like Blueface all the time.

BabyTron: Isn’t he from LA though? He’s from LA for sure.

TrDee: I really think it’s the samples. That’s what I really think it is. People think Detroit and the Bay sound alike.

BabyTron: Every time people from the Bay make songs with people from Detroit though, it be hard.

TrDee: Fasho, definitely.

AllHipHop: One thing fans may not know about you guys?

TrDee: Ain’t really much to know besides the music.

BabyTron: I used to be sweet as hell at basketball. I’ll bust anybody’s ass. Any rappers trying to play me, it’s on.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

BabyTron: Shout out to the fans. We do it for ya’ll.