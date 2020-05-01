Trap Beckham Is Hoping to “Make America Shake Again”

Trap Beckham sits down with AllHipHop Atlanta to talk about his latest music, having a smash record with "Birthday Chick" and much more.

Trap Beckham aka “Mr. Lil Booties Matter” recently caught up with AllHipHop Atlanta and updated us about his life now as an independent artist with one of the hottest singles out.

His big single ‘Birthday Chick’ debuted in 2016 when he was still signed to Def Jam, and was recently featured on HBO during Issa Rae’s show, "Insecure."

Trap admitted he knew "Birthday Chick" would gain traction, but he was shocked by how much it exceeded his expectations.

Originally from Jacksonville, FL, Trap Beckham is known as a party-club artist who created an official “birthday anthem.” Yet, he told AllHipHop that he has a multitude of collaborations and different sounds waiting in the vault.

Now as an independent artist, Beckham has the freedom to explore a new sound.

“Honestly, I really took the time to learn the business side of things. The great part is I’m still making just as much money, but now I’m with an independent label,” Beckham explained.

His EP, “Make America Shake Again”, is set to be released this year, and he is hyped to share the new music with his fans and supporters.

Currently, his song ‘Back It Up’ ft. Alabama rapper Flo Milli, is expected to be the “song of the summer” with their hype southern sound. Their [Back It Up Challenge] has now gone viral, and there is a cash money prize for the most creative video.

All details on how to participate are on Trap Beckham’s Instagram. Trap Beckham sat down with AllHipHop to discuss his new music, his career, and more.

AllHipHop: I'm here with the one and only Trap Beckham. How are you doing today?

Trap Beckham: Hey, I'm good, I'm good, vibing. You know what I'm saying?

AllHipHop: So what have you been up to?

Trap Beckham: I've been working. You know what I'm saying? Traveling a lot, working on this new project called "Make America Shake Again," so that's going to be crazy. I just released a new record, it's called "Back It Up" featuring Flo Milli, produced by Colby Mix. That is a club record of course. And yeah man, we just been banging out records, hitting the streets.

AllHipHop: I love it. So I did want to... Before we get into all the music and everything, let's start with your name. I know that's the real crazy. Right?

Trap Beckham: Hey, yeah.

AllHipHop: But the first time I heard Trap Beckham, of course, I thought about the elite soccer player, David Beckham. So what's the inspiration behind your name?

Trap Beckham: The Beckham was something I added in 2011, on some like Gucci Mane, the Flair, Soulja Boy Tell 'Em. I was just like, Young Trap Beckham.

AllHipHop: To add a little style to it?

Trap Beckham: So yeah. And then I dropped the Young when I signed because I couldn't be Young Trap no more.

AllHipHop: Okay.

Trap Beckham: So that's how the Beckham stuck. But yeah, it of course came from David, but yeah, I just thought it was cool. For real. Yeah.

AllHipHop: Okay. So Trap Beckham. Outside of the music, who are you as a person? How do you want people to know you?

Trap Beckham: I want people to know I'm cool. You know what I'm saying? A lot of celebrities or superstars or people with the clout, they don't be cool or personable. You know what I'm saying? So that's number one. I'm super-cool, you hanging out with me, I just... I like to chill. I'm not really that wild unless it get like that. You know what I'm saying? But yeah, that's number one. I like dope music. I like to travel. Yeah. s##t, regular, regular, good things. I want y'all to know the good stuff.

AllHipHop: I like that. So we got to talk about "Birthday Chick." We're not going to say the other one.

Trap Beckham: One time for the Birthday Chick.

AllHipHop: Yes. You have really started with like, a club anthem.

Trap Beckham: Yeah. It's an epidemic. It's an epidemic. It's crazy. We just got the numbers back and now we eligible for a gold plaque now.

AllHipHop: Wow.

Trap Beckham: So don't tell nobody, but the gold plaque coming soon. You know what I'm saying? Super soon, like I'm talking about it's already got.

AllHipHop: Okay. So that being said, when it was released in 2016, did it ever cross your mind it would have this much traction?

Trap Beckham: Yeah. I mean, yeah but no. I did. I knew it, but I didn't know how it was going to happen or who it would affect, and how far it would go. So yeah and no. You know what I'm saying? I knew I believed in the record, but I didn't know it was going to be part of the culture.

AllHipHop: So from 2016 to now, how do you feel like you've evolved as an artist?

Trap Beckham: I feel like my songwriting abilities are better. I feel like now, I'm producing. In 2016, I wasn't producing so much. Now I'm producing a lot of my beats. So I leveled up just that, just picking up a whole production, picking up a whole another credit. You know what I'm saying? So...

AllHipHop: So speaking or producing, I do want to say, well your song "Birthday Chick" was featured in "Insecure" on HBO.

Trap Beckham: Boy, I got so many people... I had so many people just tagging me this stuff, texting me and it was my because it was one of the first syncs, TV syncs that I had. So and then it's HBO. So the check was nice and the show was doing great that season. So it was part of a legendary season. So I was happy, man.

AllHipHop: Do you enjoy making music for just the club scene or do you ever want to kind of branch out one day?

Trap Beckham: Yeah, I got lots of vibes in my dropbox. It's like, you just got to feed the people. You got to feed the people, and you got to inch your way to that. So like for me, I like to drop the club records because that's just like my niche. But then outside of that, I got like some slow vibes, some island vibes, some... but yeah, I got some vibes in the dropbox, for real.