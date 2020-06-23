Trapboy Freddy: Getting To The Money & Putting On For Texas

Trapboy Freddy is a hustler by heart, ready to take over the rap game. Most recently, he linked with fellow Oak Cliff native Yella Beezy for an instant classic: I’m My Brother’s Keeper.

Trapboy Freddy is here to take over the rap game, putting on for his hometown of Oak Cliff, Texas. Coming from humble beginnings in the streets and hustling by any means necessary, real name Devarius Moore quickly gained attention by taking over nightclubs and strip clubs in his city. His music speaks volumes to his character, someone who rose from the trenches and found music to be his one-way ticket out.

Most recently, Freddy linked up with fellow Oak Cliff native Yella Beezy for an entire project titled I'm My Brother's Keeper.

The project comes equipped with 13 hard-hitting bangers, including visuals for “Raccs” and “Ride.” This follows the success of last year’s “Lil Quita,” which hails over 5.1 million views on Youtube and counting. The record even caught the attention of the legendary Erykah Badu, who invited Freddy to perform the record at her birthday party. Real recognize real.

AllHipHop caught up with the 300 Entertainment signee who was quarantined in his studio in Dallas, checking his security cameras religiously throughout the Instagram Live interview. Read below as we discuss his upbringing in Texas, project with Yella Beezy, his own label Cool Money Entertainment, the recent George Floyd situation, and more!

AllHipHop: For those who don’t know, who is Trapboy Freddy?

Trapboy Freddy: Big Trap man, I’m an Oak Cliff legend from Dallas, Texas. Cool Money Entertainment, 300 Entertainment, big business. A whole bunch of big players, big trappers, big engineers, all that good s##t in one.

AllHipHop: Being from Oak Cliff, what was the household like growing up?

Trapboy Freddy: Just a regular neighborhood, you got good n##gas. You got bad n##gas, you got worse n##gas. Normal hood s##t, you got the ups and downs. You got the ins and outs. You got to play your position right at all times.

AllHipHop: You had a trap house at 14, what was Trapboy like then?

Trapboy Freddy: S##t, I was getting money. I was thugging like a motherf##ker. Stuck in my section, wasn’t going over. Chillin’. That's how it goes, sometimes you be forced into that type of s##t.

AllHipHop: At what point were you able to walk away from the streets to do music?

Trapboy Freddy: I was able to do whenever I wanted when I wanted, it had to make sense to me. The trap s##t is only good for a certain amount of time. Sometimes, you got to know when you're winning.

AllHipHop: Growing up, who were your biggest influences?

Trapboy Freddy: My neighborhood n##gas, like Nino and them. Other than that, the Gucci’s, the Jeezy’s.

AllHipHop: I recently went back to “Lil Quita.” Did you think that song would go up like that?

Trapboy Freddy: Oh yeah, that’s big Texas vibes. I knew that Texas s##t’s going to go stupid stupid. We put the beat on, I heard the beat out. I recorded the song in 30 minutes. That’s a Texas vibe, it was a freestyle. That s##t was easy as hell.

AllHipHop: Do you freestyle everything?

Trapboy Freddy: I punch in everything.

AllHipHop: When did you first meet Yella Beezy? Did you guys click off the rip?

Trapboy Freddy: We met a few years back at this hole in the wall club down here. I used to see him in the city, it was real n##ga vibes. You lock in with somebody, ya’ll lock in, just a bunch positive vibes. It’s real, that’s natural s##t.

AllHipHop: I know he rocks the shag. You got the shag going on?

Trapboy Freddy: I had to cut my s##t man. They used to be singling me out everywhere I went with my shag on, so I had to get right and try to blend in. When I’m at places I’m not supposed to be, they be knowing it’s me. I had to blend in with everybody.

AllHipHop: At what point did you guys realize you wanted to do a collab project?

Trapboy Freddy: We always known we could do that s##t, that’s why we never done it. It was always right here, we can do that whenever we want. That s##t’s lightweight. That’s us, that wasn’t even work. That was easy breezy, we’re ready for part 2.

AllHipHop: Who’s idea was it to name it I'm My Brother's Keeper?

Trapboy Freddy: We both came up with it at the same time. It means my brother’s keeper, all love around. You got hold your n##gas down in jail, you got to look out for your people. You can kick it for the time being, but still boom when it’s the time to be your brother’s keeper. When your brother needs you.

AllHipHop: “Raccs” is a banger. What was the best memory from the video shoot?

Trapboy Freddy: It wasn’t really the video shoot, it was the meaning in the words in the song. All that s##t in the song was true stories. I loved the whole vibe, even from the apartments to the same apartments to everything. That was all forreal, I like the whole video.

AllHipHop: What songs mean the most to you on the project and why?

Trapboy Freddy: I really liked all of them, but I f##k with “Drank in my Cup” the most. I be on that Texas s##t, that's deep down here. Bringing people to our world, letting them know what’s going on in our hood.

AllHipHop: Did you miss the strip club during quarantine?

Trapboy Freddy: Nah man, I love this Geico s##t. I call this s##t Geico: you sit down and get some money. Save a bunch of money. You don't got to spend money. I normally throw all my strip parties in the crib. Not in my house house, but we throw our own parties.

AllHipHop: What race are you?

Trapboy Freddy: I’m lucky. [laughs] I’m all black with some good hair. I’m a lucky motherf##ker.

AllHipHop: What are you looking at?

Trapboy Freddy: I’m watching the cameras, I can’t be off guard too long. This s##t’s still real life.

AllHipHop: How’s the studio in Texas?

Trapboy Freddy: It’s live as hell. This my s##t, so I’m in the best place to record. I got all the right equipment. I got all the right producers, the right engineers. I be in my own zone.

AllHipHop: How do you create a vibe in the studio?

Trapboy Freddy: I fire up a blunt, pour up a cup of syrup. I really just smoke the blunt, that’s it.

AllHipHop: How’s it feel to have a fan tattoo your face on their body?

Trapboy Freddy: It's love. I love her to death, it’s all love. I love that s##t. That makes me want to keep going, makes me want to keep on doing a whole bunch of what I’m doing right now.

AllHipHop: Who’s your Top 5 artists in rotation?

Trapboy Freddy: Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby. I listen to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie from New York, he be killing s##t. And Meek.

AllHipHop: Have you tapped in with them?

Trapboy Freddy: Slime and them, that’s all love. Meek, I could a hold of him through my partners. We all locked in. It’s all in play.

AllHipHop: What did you do with your first advance?

Trapboy Freddy: I still haven’t spent any money. We haven’t spent no rap money. In just a second though, but we haven’t spent no rap money yet.

AllHipHop: You dont like to shop?

Trapboy Freddy: No, that’s a bad investment. I shop when it’s time but other than that, nah that’s a bad investment. I know I deserve it, they don't. The people you’re spending the money with. If I’m going to be spending money, I might as well make the damn clothes and sell them my goddamn self.

AllHipHop: Do you have a love for fashion?

Trapboy Freddy: No, I got a love for getting money. I can put some fashion together and sell that s##t.

AllHipHop: Whats new with Cool Money Entertainment?

Trapboy Freddy: s##t a whole bunch of big s##t poppin’, coming this summer. We got the whole label CD, I got my Big Trap CD coming. It’s finna go in a second.

AllHipHop: Why did you name it Cool Money Entertainment?

Trapboy Freddy: Because we were outside on the block getting that hot money. You get to trappin’ in the house, turn on the AC, you get cold. You hear the AC thumping over there, it’s cool money. Sit down, relax, get money.

AllHipHop: What does moms think? Is she proud?

Trapboy Freddy: Yeah, my mama happy for her baby. I'm her youngest son, she loves this s##t. I got 3 sisters and 1 brother. Big family, big money. Everybody’s getting something going, right here right now. It’s almost done for the family, straight forever.

AllHipHop: What can we expect from your forthcoming tape Big Trap?

Trapboy Freddy: A whole bunch of super trapping s##t, a bunch of big business s##t. Bunch of big money s##t, understand me? No squares allowed in my circle.

AllHipHop: How big is your circle?

Trapboy Freddy: Small as hell. It’s enough to fit in that [pulls out wad of cash]. Sitting right here, I got rubberbands all around this b##ch to count money.

AllHipHop: You got features?

Trapboy Freddy: Yeah, I can't tell them though. It’s a secret.

AllHipHop: When’s it coming?

Trapboy Freddy: I can't tell them that either, but it’s on the way. Sooner than later. Nah, it ain't time for the teasing, it ain't the season for the teasing.

AllHipHop: What are some goals for yourself as an artist at this point?

Trapboy Freddy: I’m trying to be successful, rich, free, alive. I’m not trying to do too much. I want to be a successful young black brother, on top.

AllHipHop: What does success mean to you?

Trapboy Freddy: Rich. I want to be the mayor, that’s it. The President.

AllHipHop: Are you into politics?

Trapboy Freddy: Oh yeah, I’m into all that s##t.

AllHipHop: What are your thoughts on the George Floyd situation?

Trapboy Freddy: That’s some bulls##t. That's f##ked up like a motherf##ker. They’re trying to make that s##t throwback, but people have to go by the right ways. Somebody really shoulda pushed that n##ga up off that n##ga, but then he probably wouldn’t have died. He probably would have gotten in trouble, so it woulda been different. It’s a lot of different ways you have to look at that s##t, but all in all it's bad. It’s bad all around.

AllHipHop: There were 4 cops there...

Trapboy Freddy: All them cops. If that would’ve been some street s##t and people would’ve been recording the fight and somebody got beat to death, everybody who’s right there even the person recording would have went to jail. All those cases like him, all that’s f##ked up. They’re wrong as hell.

AllHipHop: Do you believe in therapy?

Trapboy Freddy: I got a strong mind. A super strong mind, so s##t really don't be bothering me. All that, it really dont be bothering me. All that s##t’s f##ked up, but I know how to stay alive and stay free right now. I keep my back against the wall to do what I got to do.

AllHipHop: Weed is therapy, that part.

Trapboy Freddy: I smoke weed like a motherf##ker. Weed is therapy until you paranoid, then you really need therapy. That weed really f##ks with you, that weed have you looking at the cameras all day like me. That’s all I do man. Right now I’m watching you, but I keep watching it. I got a perfect view right here. I like watching the camera, getting money, racking up. I got my microphone right here next to me, I don't really need too much. I’m old school with this s##t: get money. that’s it.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

Trapboy Freddy: Everything big, y’all be on the lookout. Go get that I’m My Brothers Keeper man, me and Yella Beezy just dropped. Big Trap on the motherf##king way. 300 business. Texas, what’s hannin’?