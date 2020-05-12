Trini MMF Is A Hustler, From The Streets To Music

Trini MMF hails from the streets, a hustler if there ever was one. Now, he has a rare feature from Boosie Badazz on his new single “Trap Junkies.”

Trini MMF is here to put on for his people in Trinidad, while reppin’ his upbringing in Washington, D.C. With a unique sound that stands out amidst this oversaturated music industry, the 25-year-old puts his heart and soul into his records.

While Trini was surrounded by the DMV culture of go-go music, it wasn’t until his father passed away that he decided to pursue the music thing for good. Having to come up in the foster care system, he’s able to find comfort in music, using it as an outlet for his thoughts and feelings.

Trini describes himself as “a young hustler from the streets.” He states, “I grew up on the streets and I turned my life over from something negative to positive. I’m a hustler. Anybody around me you ask is going to let you know I’m a hustler. If there’s anything to be sold, we can sell it.”

Fast forward to 2020, he has something most up and coming rappers can only dream of: a Boosie Badazz feature. Their new record “Trap Junkies” speaks to the reality of hustling and gangbanging, something both parties have experienced and overcome.

AllHipHop caught up with Trini MMF who was located in Birmingham, Alabama to discuss

AllHipHop: What are you doing in Alabama?

Trini MMF: I’m in the music industry, I’m down here shooting a video. Boosie Badazz, his videographer came down and shot for me. I did some verses. I got people from different states who represent my camp. There’s so much going on out here. Now, I’m trying to hurry up and go back to my hotel room because I have to do something for Love & Hip Hop.

AllHipHop: To be on the show?

Trini MMF: Yeah. You know people be dating on that show, but they’re not real. They be fake relationships. They’re trying to see if me and Shay Johnson are going to be a good match. I’m excited, but I have so much going on. My brain’s in four different places at once. Where you located?

AllHipHop: I’m in Los Angeles.

Trini MMF: I was just in LA. My godbrother lives in LA, he’s a dental surgeon. I come out there, sometimes I use this guy’s studio. LA has dope engineers and producers.

AllHipHop: Talk about being Trinidadian, what was the household like growing up?

Trini MMF: Being Trinidadian, you grow up in a home where your parents are strict. They want you to come up the right way but with me, I didn't grow up with my mom and dad. Since I was 3 days old, I grew up with my grandmother. My dad’s mom raised me. I grew up as the only child in the house, seeing my daddy and uncles involved in a life of crime. I was introduced to the streets at a young age. In high school and middle school, a lot of stuff that phased kids didn't bother me. I saw my first dead body when I was 4 years old.

AllHipHop: How did that affect you?

Trini MMF: It opened up my eyes. It’s no joke anymore, this is real life. You could be here one moment, you could be gone the next. You better toughen up. If the situation comes down to either you or them, what’re you going to do?

AllHipHop: When did you move to D.C.?

Trini MMF: I moved to D.C. when I was 10. My grandparents sent me here to get a better life, start over and get away from that life that was in Trinidad. That life of violence and crime.

AllHipHop: Was there a culture shock?

Trini MMF: Heck yeah. Coming from Trinidad, I have an accent. Here in America, nobody understood what I was saying. The way we did things in Trinidad were different, so I had to adapt and learn. Back home, things are more serious. Here, I had to learn to relax, open up, have fun a little bit. Don’t take everything people say offensive.

AllHipHop: When did music become real for you?

Trini MMF: Music has always been a thing for me. When I was younger, they used to call me Bony Flex because I used to love to dance. I was the skinniest kid on the block, but loved to dance. Anywhere music’s playing, I’m dancing. I started taking music serious a couple years ago. One of my homeboys moved home from Boston, decided to put me in the studio. I was sitting while they’re recording. I was pissed off, I was on the phone with somebody. When I got off, he’s like “you ever try rapping?” I said “bro I don’t give no f##ks about it.” They put me in the studio and I recorded a track. From then, they’re always behind me. I thought “we’re going to go ahead with this.” It’s been good so far, I had the opportunity to f##k with Boosie.

AllHipHop: How’d the collab w/ Boosie come about?

Trini MMF: I had a bunch of money and guns in a photoshoot. Everybody said I shouldn’t have posted it on social media. It’s hip-hop, that's what people want to see. So the same picture everybody told me to take off my social media, Boosie’s tour manager Jay Cooper saw the picture and reached out to me. Since then, he’s been managing me. That created the opportunity for me to meet with Boosie, do the track and music video. Not only that, but the opportunity to sit down with Young Thug. Got a lot of knowledge from him.

AllHipHop: Boosie’s verse is hard, what was your reaction when you heard it?

Trini MMF: He went Live on Instagram recording my track. I still have the video sesh, it was dope. A lot of people on Instagram started reacting: “it’s hard!” Before the track even dropped, it was leaked a little bit. Certain people had access to the track, but they don't know whose track. People in my city started reaching out to me, “bro that track hard.” I’m like “what?” Then my homeboy’s like “bruh, you know n##gas already heard that ‘Trap Junkies track?’ I’m like “nah.” He said n##gas were playing that s##t in the barbershop.

AllHipHop: How’d that make you feel?

Trini MMF: It was cool. That’s my first big track so I wasn’t really mad because people were loving it. My barber even hit me up, “that s##t hard, you need to shoot a video to that.”

AllHipHop: Anything you learned from Boosie?

Trini MMF: Hell yeah, that man taught me a lot. At the end of the day, you can't take it personal. It’s all business. You can't monkey around, you can’t be a monkey. You have to do what you have to do, you have to handle your business. In this music industry, you don't take no s##t from nobody. Don't take no nonsense from nobody. Be about your business, keep it real. Don't try to be somebody else for the cameras. Make sure you remain yourself because that's who the people are going to love. They can see you on a screen and when they see you in person, they’re going to see the same person.

AllHipHop: What can we expect music-wise?

Trini MMF: I got a lot of big tracks coming: Thug, Duke, Peewee Longway. I got a lot of tracks coming with international artists. I’m focused on doing a lot of tracks with bigger artists. I got a project coming named Adam & Eve, I’m going to be the only male artist on the project, everybody else is going to be female. 10 songs, the rest of the tracks will be females. I’m not putting no males but myself.

AllHipHop: Why is that?

Trini MMF: Females in the industry have a voice. They’re dope. Their wordplay is dope as heck, but the industry doesn’t give them their credit. There’s a lot of dope females in the industry who don’t get the credit they deserve. That’s me showing them “I see ya’ll doing ya’ll thing.”

AllHipHop: You were supposed to open for NBA Youngboy right?

Trini MMF: They actually cancelled that show because of the Coronavirus. That show was part of my promo for the track “Trap Junkies” with Boosie. I never got to do the show, I was really excited to open up for Youngboy. Not only that but Birmingham showed me mad love. Birmingham, Alabama shows me mad love. That's where we at right now, Birmingham shows me mad love. I got a lot of solid cats down here who represent our camp, OneIsOne ENT. I was really excited, I’m coming to a place where folks show me love and I’m opening up for Youngboy.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

Trini MMF: I’m a young kid from a third world country, coming out of Trinidad doing my thing. I’m here to stay. Rappers go and come, but I'm here to stay and make a permanent mark in this hip-hop industry. I’m here to put my name out there, we’re here to stay. Definitely going to make a heavy impact in the music industry. I’m just starting off. By the time I hit my peak, I’m not going to be known as one of the best artists but I’m definitely going to be known as one of the best hustlers who ever did this music s##t.

AllHipHop: I f##k with that energy.

Trini MMF: I see it all the time, it's a lot of talented artists out here but they don’t have the hustle. Many artists are more talented than me but I outshine them because I hustle harder than them. My hustle is better than theirs, I hustle harder. I don't mind getting down in the trenches, I don't mind getting down in the mud.