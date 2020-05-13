AllHipHop
Tudy Guapo Puts On For Chicano Rap

Shirley Ju

Tudy Guapo puts on for his Latin community, creating music for the streets and hustlers.

Tudy Guapo calls himself a “mainstream Latino artist,” which speaks volumes to his confidence and talents.

The West Coast artist hails from Santa Ana, California (essentially Orange County), beginning to rap at the young age of 9. Since 2014, he’s dropped over 7 projects and doesn’t plan to let up anytime soon.

Guapo believes in karma, and living life to the fullest. It’s his simplicity and appreciation for nice things that allows him to combine player talk and his real-life day to day life into his lyrics. Beyond grinding hard and playing hard, Tudy gives back to homeless communities by volunteering at local missions.

Most recently, he released his new project titled Fre$H Outta County. AllHipHop caught up with Tudy to discuss linking with King Lil G, his new album, and more.

AllHipHop: Talk about being from Santa Ana, what was that like growing up?

Tudy Guapo: I grew up around real OGs and hustlers. I soaked up all my game from my uncles. My biggest influences are my family. They’re my motivation. I always knew the music business was for me. Music played a huge factor in my upbringing. My uncle was a DJ and producer which allowed me to soak up the industry game.

AllHipHop: What does it mean to put on for Chicano rap?

Tudy Guapo: Fre$h Outta County was an album re-inventing myself, leaving Chicano rap and moving into a major platform. Mainstream with hot current artists in the game right now. I want fans to hear the mainstream side of me. Let them know I'm here to stay. it's a warmup with real hot artists. Not to be confused with typical Latino artist, I'm creating my own lane.

AllHipHop: How long were you locked up for? What’d you learn behind bars?

Tudy Guapo: Got an open case, can't talk about my time.

AllHipHop: What’d it mean to link w/ King Lil G on “Gang$Igns”?

Tudy Guapo: I've always been a fan of King Lil G, I have the upmost respect for him. It’s more than music when it comes to our friendship. I'm glad we’re able to do that collab.

AllHipHop: You have features from Rucci to G Perico. How do you decide who to collab with?

Tudy Guapo: Honestly I always wanted to work with them. I had the beat, tapped in, made it happen. I have a vision for my collabs and am very picky with who I feature with.

AllHipHop: Talk about giving back to the homeless and your community.

Tudy Guapo: I’ve donated to charities, served food, and try giving back as much as I can when I can. I don't post it as much because I don't do it for clout for social media, I do it as a good deed.

AllHipHop: Who’s in your Top 5?

Tudy Guapo: Top 5 for me growing up and now would be 50 cent, Tupac, Biggie, Snoop, and Ice Cube.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

Tudy Guapo: I’m making a statement in the music industry. Fre$h Outta County was a taste of what I'm about. I want to be looked at like a key factor on the West. I have quality music with mainstream lyrics. Everything I put out is definitely radio material. 

