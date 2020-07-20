Twenty-Year-Old Producer Tahj Money Has More #1’s Than You

Hailing from Sumter, South Carolina, Tahj Money has worked with all the hottest artists in the rap game. Most recently, he landed 3 standout records on Polo G’s ‘GOAT’.

Tahj Money is only 20 years and has already worked with the music industry’s hottest artists. Discovered 2 years ago by N’Position Management partners Julien Anderson and Melissa Keklak, the Sumter, South Carolina native describes himself as “a laidback individual who loves music.”

His biggest placements to date include NBA Youngboy’s “Lonely Child,” DaBaby’s “RAW SHIT,” Quando Rondo’s “Gunpowder,” Rod Wave’s “f##k the World,” and 3 on Polo G’s latest album GOAT (“Martin & Gina,” “I Know,” and “Trials & Tribulations”).

Tahj’s biggest influences growing up were Metro Boomin and Zaytoven, which speaks volumes to where he’s headed. Only halfway through 2020 and he’s already made a quarter million alone off records with Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby, NBA Youngboy, Polo G, and more.

AlHipHop caught up with Tahj at Paramount Studios, for his first interview ever. Read below as we discuss how he got into producing, his placements, his producer tag, goals, and more!

AllHipHop: How was your upbringing in Sumter, South Carolina?

Tahj Money: It’s a small city. [chuckles] I had a regular childhood, wasn’t really nothing. It wasn’t hard because my parents are stable.

AllHipHop: When did your love for music start?

Tahj Money: I’ve always loved music but one day, my brother had Fruity Loops. That’s what I made my beats on. He had his laptop and he had gone to college. He saw I liked it because I used to always mess with him when he came back home. He let me have his laptop. From there, everything started happening and I started making beats.

AllHipHop: When did you realize you could do music as a career?

Tahj Money: When I got my first beat placement with NBA Youngboy. I caught him before he got big, the beginning of 2016.

AllHipHop: How’d that happen?

Tahj Money: I just sent an email. I’d seen his YouTube and looked him up on Instagram, he had the email there. They had called me when I was in school because I was 16. I was in 10th grade when I first got it, I thought it was fake though.

AllHipHop: What happened?

Tahj Money: They told me I had a song on his upcoming album, 38 Baby. His first album when he got signed.

AllHipHop: How’d it feel to have his career skyrocket?

Tahj Money: It felt good. I’m still not up there where I want to be yet, but it’s pretty good right now.

AllHipHop: How’s it feel to go Platinum?

Tahj Money: That was my main goal to go Platinum. I really couldn’t celebrate because all this was going on.I got my first Platinum plaque, then I did DaBaby KIRK. I did “RAW SHIT” featuring Migos. My manager Julien sent that and made that happen.

AllHipHop: “Martin & Gina” by Polo G is one of my favorite records on his album. How’s that happen?

Tahj Money: My manager Melissa, everytime I used to bug her to get in a session. I was bugging her for a little minute, she made it happen at the beginning of the year. I like his music, he’s hard. He’s one of my favorite artists.

AllHipHop: You also did “I Know” and “Trials & Tribulations.”

Tahj Money: We were at American Studio, I played him the beat and he instantly wanted that. He hopped on the same night.

AllHipHop: What is it about your beats?

Tahj Money: He told me he likes pain music, he said he could relate. He could say what he wants on them.

AllHipHop: Talk about your producer tag.

Tahj Money: “Tahj Money!” I was 15 when I got that. It was a female from a website, I paid somebody to say it.

AllHipHop: How have you evolved as a person and producer since 15?

Tahj Money: There’s so much you have to learn about producing. There’s so much behind-the-scenes, I’m still learning. Most important thing is the business.

AllHipHop: What have you learned about the business?

Tahj Money: Be careful about everything. Always follow your manager. Always listen to your manager. [laughs]

AllHipHop: “Gun Powder”is also one of Quando Rondo’s hardest songs.

Tahj Money: I made the beat and sent a text to his phone. He used to always call me and tell me to send beats. I was on his first mixtape Life After Fame, produced a track on there.

AllHipHop: What about “f##k The World” for Rod Wave?

Tahj Money: He got that beat off of YouTube, me and TnTXD made that. He gets a lot of beats off YouTube. We all work together, the label hit us up to tell us.

AllHipHop: How do you create a vibe in the studio?

Tahj Money: Weed, that’s about it. I’ll probably order something to eat later.

AllHipHop: Being only 20, what are some goals for yourself?

Tahj Money: To go Diamond, that’s 10 times Platinum.

AllHipHop: What do you think it’s going to take to get there?

Tahj Money: Keep working.

AllHipHop: How much time are you spending in the studio?

Tahj Money: I go in the studio for at least 4 or 5 hours.

AllHipHop: What does a normal day in the life of Tahj Money look like?

Tahj Money: Wake up, do everything do. I’ll probably make a beat or 2 to start the day off. The rest of the day, I chill. There’s really nothing to do right now.

AllHipHop: Who are your favorite artists?

Tahj Money: Polo G, Lil Baby, YoungBoy, no cap. People I work with.

AllHipHop: How was the energy in the studio with Polo G the other night?

Tahj Money: Yesterday I played a beat and he instantly got on it yesterday. It feels good, mad good.

AllHipHop: What can we look forward to next?

Tahj Money: Look out for my name, big stuff coming!