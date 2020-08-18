"Ultimate Madness 2": Round 2 Major Upset! Bill Collector Gets Mike P Outta Here!

URL hosted their second-round bracket in their Ultimate Madness 2 tournament and there were some major upsets!

The Ultimate Rap League hosted their second-round bracket in their Ultimate Madness 2 tournament this weekend and it is interesting to see who fell flat and who rose to the occasion, really separating the wheat from the tares.

Judging the battles were 40 B.A.R.R.S., Tony Bro, Goodz (replacing Iron Solomon), and Method Man.

The first battle was between Holmzie the God vs. Emerson Kennedy. The God came in and basically blazed EK, the West Coast unicorn. Judges were split. It was left to the fans to decide the winner and they went with HTG with the easy 2-1 victory.

EK was dope but did not speak to his soul the way that The God came to the battle to do. HTG came to the battle to do prove that this is his season. The eyes were on EK to win, but with a performance like Saturday’s HTG might have taken the homie’s place as the next kid up.

By the second battle, fans were ready for a rumble between North Carolina’s Nunn Nunn and Mr. Wavy, from the Borough of Kings. A really, really great battle. What we realized here is that Mr. Wavy’s performance could not match the sheer high-level lyricism that Nunn Nunn brought to the battle. That white boy can rap, and if you think that his complexion was reason to sleep on him — sadly mistaken. He showed elements of a champion and the fire that above all things could push him to the finals.

Coming in third, Danny Myers and Tink the Demon were up in the contest. Danny is poised to win this entire thing. He out rapped and out passioned Tink in every way. The Demon was not terrifying. He was not conditioned and even seemed out of breath during the round.

In fact, asking for a drink of water. This allowed Danny to go run and get a bottle of water for Tink —a perfect set up for a killer rebuttal that helped him close the casket on the battler. Another highlight of the battle was the back and forth, priceless, banter between Danny and Method Man. Danny disses Meth in his round, saying he should “Slap Method Man for letting ‘How High 2’ get made.”

https://twitter.com/artnbattles/status/1294770560543662080?s=20

Lastly, was probably the moment of the night. Mike P vs. Bill Collector takes to the Caffeine stage and plays out the tragic end to the last saga in this Pulicean soap opera set into play by former Goonies, Ryda. Bill Collector was expected to lose since Mike P has been on a crazy run over the last few events.

But … Bill knew how to stop the Long Island rapper cold in his tracks, after identifying a chink in his armor … Mike P gets uber emotional about his girl.

Line of the night addressed Mike unfollowing “all us n-words” and what that did not erase. He won off of that. No… he won off of Mike P choking, perhaps he suffered from the Spirit of the Sensei. Damn, Mike P done messed up someone’s bracket.

The winners of the battles and going to the semi-finals are Holmzie the God, Nunn Nunn, Bill Collector, and Danny Myers. Shout out to Battle Rap Stats for this breakdown.