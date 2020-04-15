AllHipHop
Vinny West Wants To Create Homeless Shelters

Shirley Ju

Vinny West is coming straight outta South Central Los Angeles to represent the West Coast.

Vinny West is the next rapper to come out of South Central Los Angeles, creating bangers for the streets and his growing fanbase. His voice is unique, his bars are aggressive, and his production slaps — especially on the West Coast.

The numbers don't lie. At age 23, the “No Face No Case” rapper has established his name accumulating millions of views on Youtube organically, off single audio videos! What motivates him to go as hard as he does is his own life experiences growing up in the hood, struggling to make ends meet.

Just last year, West wrapped up his 2019 season playing football. In addition, he’s currently attending college in New Mexico studying Business. Beyond the music, Vinny hopes to be more than just a rapper, but a business mogul in the making.

AllHipHop caught up with Vinny at the Kandypens house in Los Angeles to discuss the impact of “Money Bitch,” the definition of “Too Player,” family, and his dream collab.

AllHipHop: For those who don’t know, who is Vinny West?

Vinny West: Vinny West is an artist. Not just a rapper, an artist, entertainer, businessman. I have a clothing line. I plan to open up more stuff, but I got a clothing line right now. I be with my homies. We have a business, a rap group named Bank Boys.

AllHipHop: At what point did you realize this music thing was forreal?

Vinny West: We played football, we all went over to Cerritos College. I had a song called “Money Bitch.” Everybody was messing with it. I just redid the song too, so it's going to come out soon. It’s hard. Back then, it was hard!

AllHipHop: Did you upload it anywhere?

Vinny West: Yeah, just on SoundCloud. You know, I was a kid. After that, that's when my hit song “Too Player” came out. That went crazy everywhere.

AllHipHop: Did you think it was going to blow up?

Vinny West: Honestly, I didn't know at first. When I drop music, it be like damn. It's a hit or miss with it.

AllHipHop: How many hits versus misses you think?

Vinny West: A lot of hits. [laughs]

AllHipHop: I mean, 5.8 million off audio alone on YouTube is impressive as hell. What’d you do?

Vinny West: That is a lot. I promoted it, but it's organic. People mess with me heavy, like my vibe. It's catchy, so people draw attention to it. You know what, I have a lot of international dancers too. Everybody across the world is dancing to my music, bringing it in from Spain to everywhere. It be crazy. I be telling my peoples “dang, I'm really international.”.

AllHipHop: What’s it mean to be player?

Vinny West: Man, you just have to keep it player! You never know. You have to be on your P's and Q's, on all 10. Keep it player, you never know what somebody might be doing. You have to be smart about everything.

AllHipHop: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Vinny West: Man, I'm trying to change the world. Honestly, I'm trying to get big enough to be able to have multiple incomes. I plan to invest in a lot of things. I'm very business-oriented. I’d really like to make nice shelters for homeless people.

AllHipHop: Where does that desire to give back come from?

Vinny West: Family. I have some family going through stuff. A lot of that makes me appreciate life and think “if I get to a certain point to invest in something — what I went through and what I've seen in my family that other people are going through — to help them out.” I’m trying to, if I could build studios for everybody. I just like making people happy.

AllHipHop: Who's your dream collab?

Vinny West: I've got to give one to YG, some LA s##t. My first collab ever is going to be either City Girls or Megan. Facts!

