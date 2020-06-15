What Happens When A Real Bounty Hunter  Starts To Rap? That's Bounty Tank.

Bounty Tank is the first real bounty hunter in Hip-Hop how does that work in a world of BLM, police brutality and Tekashi. 69?

(AllHipHop Features) Just when Hip-Hop has seen it all, the first bounty hunter enters the fray. Bounty Tank hits the hood with “Street N#99a” on June 15th and he's got a clip-full of dreams to go with it. The Shad Hitz-produced song features Chip The Ripper. Bounty Tank and Chip hail from Cleveland and they tear into images and even stereotypes of street life. “This song are true stories of individuals losing their lives to the street and is really meant to change lives," Bounty Jack says. "We are pushing for a change. It’s straight fire and has a deep message behind it.” says Bounty Tank.

But a bounty hunter in Hip-Hop? How does that work in a world of Black Lives Matter, rampant police brutality and also a music industry that allows Tekashi 69 prosper? Strange times, but Tank flips the coin back and back again as a badge-wearing bounty hunter and a Black man in America.

AllHipHop: You are a bounty hunter by trade, what made you decide to do that as a line of work to start?

Bounty Tank: I fell upon bounty hunting by happenstance. I finished nursing school but I knew that wasn’t what I wanted to do. I wanted a career that would allow me to put my alpha traits to use while still allowing me to help others. Initially, I looked into becoming a U.S. Marshall but at the time there was a hiring freeze. The opportunity to bounty hunt arose and I tried it out in a freelance matter and fell in love with it. I was good at it and it felt good and the rest is history.

AllHipHop: We have movements against police brutality in 2020 what is your stance on this as it relates to your line of work?

Bounty Tank: I am 100% “Black Lives Matter”. I agree that a change is needed and for as long as I can remember I’ve felt this way. I’ve witnessed and experienced officers abusing their power or using excessive force when they didn’t need to. I also stand on the side that drastic measures are the only way that change will happen. This does not mean I condone the way things are currently going; In my opinion, violence begets violence, but unfortunately, I don’t have the answer to the “best” way when so many ways have already been tried and proven unsuccessful. I believe that more training with different cultures and ethnicities would be beneficial moving forward amongst several other things that training should include. Excessive force and violence isn’t always necessary which I show in my videos.

AllHipHop: Have you ever thought this is similar to the "slave catchers" of old, especially when you say you are "hunting"?

Bounty Tank: Absolutely not. I’m not going after these people for fun or to get a kick out of it nor because I’m on some power kick. I only apprehend fugitives who I have loaned money to and they have missed court. This is also very different in a sense that I do not go after any one particular race or ethnicity. I go after anyone who I’ve loaned money to and they’ve failed to follow through with the contract they signed. Another thing is, I explain in very blunt language the consequences of missing court and so to speak my money being on the line. I’ve learned to not sugarcoat and to put things in plain language to make sure I’m understood. Once they miss court, they know what’s coming because I have told them and their family member(s).

AllHipHop: What is the difference between you and the cops that kick in the door?

Bounty Tank: There are a couple of differences. One big difference is that I don’t need a warrant. The laws that we follow as bounty hunters are different and specific to our field. Another difference is that we are not required to announce ourselves before nor upon entry here in Ohio. Different states have different guidelines. I am also only concerned with people who have skipped bail opposed to police who are either responding to a crime or serving a warrant.

AllHipHop: What got you into Hip-Hop and rapping and how do you think you will be received, buy Black people?

Bounty Tank: I’ve always been into rapping and beats. It’s mostly been a way for me to release, but as I come across more and more young people in trouble, ruining their lives my desire to help has grown. One thing I noticed is their love for music and how much they use it to relate to themselves and circumstances so I figured this would be a good way for me to reach them. With all music, there’s some who love it and some who hate it, overall I believe the response will be good.

AllHipHop: How has your job been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic?

Bounty Tank: Covid-19 has slowed down things a lot. The jails are working to keep it as clean as possible and therefore only accepting very serious charges. They also are releasing a lot more people on their own recognizance.

AllHipHop: What made you jump into rap and what is your history with this genre?

Bounty Tank: Hip hop is the genre that I’ve related to the most. I listen to many different genres, but I feel this is the one I’m the best at and the one that would serve the most purpose for what I’m trying to attain.

AllHipHop: What message are you trying to get across to people?

Bounty Tank: My goal is to show that you can be multi-faceted and follow your dreams.

AllHipHop: You think you may be "hunting" any rappers? Every now and then, a rapper goes on the lamb.

Bounty Tank: I have hunted a couple local rappers. They’re no different from anyone else who misses court and puts my money on the line.

AllHipHop: Would you work with a rapper like Tekashi 69, who is considered to be outside of the lines in Hip-Hop?

Bounty Tank: Not if he gon tell (laughs).

AllHipHop: Do you anticipate that people in the rap game will have an issue with you and your profession?

Bounty Tank: Initially, I do believe some will until they understand exactly what I do and why I do it. Almost always, I’m perceived along the same lines as cops which I am not.

AllHipHop: Talk about your new song, "Street N#gga" and what you are trying to get across?

Bounty Tank:In this song, I am speaking to the fact that you don’t have to pretend to be someone or something you are not and that pretending can be quite “costly”. The people I talk about in this song didn’t have to be in the streets nor know-how which cost them their lives.

AllHipHop: Any final words?

Bounty Tank F##k racism.

“Street N*gga" will be available worldwide through every major music outlet, including Spotify and Apple Music, on June 15th, 2020.