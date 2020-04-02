Wu-Tang Affiliates Killarmy Returns During Pandemic With "Full Metal" Jackets

9th Prince gives an update on why the group emerges now with a new album and even a Killa Sin update.

(AllHipHop Features) Hip-Hop has a rich history of warning listeners and the public to dangers, incidents, and matters that would eventually come true. Wu-affiliates Killarmy emerged in the 90s as one of the most successful groups to splinter off from the collective. Their albums Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars (1997), Dirty Weaponry (1998) and 2001's Fear, Love & War offered ominous messaging, raw beats and foreboding lyrics about wars unseen. AllHipHop talked to producer 9th Prince, who talks about the group's new album, coming out during the coronavirus pandemic and the current state of affairs.

On why the group came back during the deadly pandemic, Covid-19:

The album original release date was supposed to be April 17, 2020. We had that release date before the coronavirus threat started infecting our communities. At the same time we felt like it’s the perfect time to release this album so we push it up to April 10. We don’t condone violence or terrorism but it’s no secret that our last album “Fear, Love and War” was released on September 11, 2001. the same day as the towers drop. These past few weeks has been infecting the world physically and mentally. Most people know we always tried to warn people of times like this through our music. Right now Killarmy got the soundtrack to the people’s living conditions at this very moment. Something to open your third eye too and also uplift their spirits so they can look forward to a better tomorrow. At this very moment, everyone is home, indoors, some with love ones, some just home alone. People are searching for answers from the government, doctors, spiritual leaders, but I must say, look no further because Killarmy got the vaccine to heal and cure all sicknesses.

AllHipHop published an article about how Hip-Hop prepared many for the virus in a lot of ways. 9th addresses being one of those groups talking about similar topics:

Like Chuck said in that article: Hip-Hop has always been ahead of the curve, forcing society to look at its ugly face. I couldn’t agree more. We loved the write up you did about “How Hip-Hop prepared you for coronavirus” and we are feeling appreciated that we are being acknowledge for trying to awaking the masses of the Planet Earth. Let’s just hope others can inhale some of this Supreme wisdom that we been trying to rain on their brains for years.

On how he has been maintaining amidst the Covid-19 pandemic:

I’ve just been laying low staying out of dodge. I’ll run my errands in the day then take it back in the laboratory. Reaching out to close ones to see if everyone is ok. I miss going to the gym tho, I can’t front! But I just been in the crib kind of meditating and staying active through phones calls and emails. I be in the lab cooking up some beats , doing push ups to maintain my physical. Some productive energy to make things a little smoother during this pandemic and shutdown.

How has the Killarmy sound changed over the years:

Truthfully, the sound hasn’t changed over the years, just the technology and the way of creating music. With all this commercial rap music being pumped out to the people , everything sounding so clean and ignorant at the same time. I’m very happy to have that same gritty New York sounding Hip-Hop from the 90s and early 2000s. But I will say our sound is just updated 90s gritty hiphop in 2020. We are far from old school, we just know our sound and fan base. For years, a lot people have dreaming of this kind of Hip-Hop making a return, in which it really never left, it just went way underground. Because the industry can never predict what’s gong to happen next. That’s why we never followed the industry or try to be like the industry. Hip-Hop has and always be created from the streets. That’s why we got love for people like the Griselda moment because they keeping it authentic with their sound in which help make Hip-Hop what it was in the past and today. We got love for the youth of today doing what they are doing with this music but at the same time we are here to add on, l so this Hip-Hop community can have a balance.

How incarcerated member Killa Sin is doing:

He’s good, I spoke to him a few weeks ago. He’s maintaining. His spirit staying strong.