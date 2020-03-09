YSN Flow - One Of The Youngest Doing It In The Game

YSN is only 16-years-old, but he is already making a big name for himself.

YSN Flow is 16 and living the life as a rapper, although he applies his own pressure.

With over 81 million streams and counting, the Ohio recording artist went viral after the release of ”Want Beef” — building a real organic fanbase beyond just his hometown of Cleveland Heights.

Killing it independently with the help of his momager, YSN Flow describes himself as “the f##king greatest. For real for real, I just want to make a name and inspire the youth.”

With his name growing daily, Ford plans on finishing his high school curriculum online. As far as being a teenager, the studio is his playground — and he wouldn’t have it any other way. Most recently, he released the remix to Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” doing the record justice just like Roddy.

YSN Flow's hit video 'Got Beef' has received over 13 million Youtube views. Along with over 15 Million Spotify streams this year. He has already gained the attention of DaBaby, NLE Choppa & more, while quickly setting the bar for buzzing young rappers.

AllHipHop: For those who don’t know, who is YSN Flow?

YSN Flow: The f##king greatest. I’m 16 years old, just turned 16. I’m from Cleveland Heights, Ohio. For real for real, I just want to make a name and inspire the youth.

AllHipHop: What’d you do for your 16th birthday?

YSN Flow: I had a little party. I got a car. I got a Hellcat. I got it for myself.

AllHipHop: Being only 16, how are you balancing a rap career & being a kid?

YSN Flow: I’m not really a kid anymore. I’m a grown man with responsibilities.

AllHipHop: Being from Cleveland Heights, what were you seeing growing up?

YSN Flow: Poverty. Struggle. Hate. Envy. I did what I had to do.

AllHipHop: Who were your influences growing up?

YSN Flow: I didn’t really have any influences. I didn’t really look up to anybody for real. Not until 2018, then it was 6ix9ine for a little bit. Just his marketing strategy, how smart he was. But I don’t really f##k with him anymore.

AllHipHop: How did you build a following for yourself?

YSN Flow: I was in rappers’ comments. Everyday, just going in rappers’ comments. “Name a 15-year-old rapper better than me,” I’d comment on it every time, every time a celebrity posted.

AllHipHop: Who put you on?

YSN Flow: My biggest one was NLE Choppa. I commented on his, the comment got 3,000 likes. I dropped a video that day and it started blowing up. “Want Beef,” it’s at 15.4 million views. I didn’t think it would blow up. Everybody f##ks with it, I just did it. I don’t really f##k with a lot of the music I make. I don’t know why.

AllHipHop: Can you bring us back to that studio session?

YSN Flow: It was December 2018. I wrote the song, then recorded it on the computer in my closet. I called my friend like “bruh, I got this hard ass song. I’m trying to get BaeBae Savo on it.” A couple days later, I got in contact with Savo and he told me $250 for the feature. I went up to the stu, we did it. I didn’t drop it until April, so 6 months later almost. I had it for 5 months, but I guess everything happens for a reason.

AllHipHop: Best memory from the video shoot?

YSN Flow: Big ass d##k on the gun. [chuckles]

AllHipHop: Are you worried about promoting guns at all in your music?

YSN Flow: Nah yeah, I don’t do that s##t no more. There’s no point for real. That s##t doesn't mean anything. Posing with a gun on the internet doesn’t mean s##t for real, that doesn’t mean your gangster at all.

AllHipHop: How important is it to come to LA as an up and coming artist?

YSN Flow: I look at it as a blessing for real. Everything happens for a reason. I’m out here for a reason.

AllHipHop: Favorite part about the West Coast?

YSN Flow: The weather. I f##king hate the snow in Ohio. It’s snowing right now, bad as f##k.

AllHipHop: When I think of Cleveland, I think of MGK. Who did you look up to?

YSN Flow: I never really looked up to nobody out of Cleveland. There’s nobody out there to look up to, you feel me? It's just different. There are some people you could look up to, but not a lot. A lot of n##gas be fake and weird. They only f##k with the n##ga who’s blowing.

AllHipHop: Who’s blowing right now?

YSN Flow: Nobody in Cleveland right now.

Homies: Doe Boy. Kid Cudi is one of the two people to really make it huge.

YSN Flow: Bruh, f##k that n##ga. Kid Cudi’s not huge bruh. I’m not saying it like that, I’ve never listened to one of his songs. n##gas don’t know him for real. You know Kid Cudi? I never really listened to a song by Kid Cudi, no disrespect.

AllHipHop: What ‘s the inspiration behind your name?

YSN Flow: I don’t even remember to be honest. I just remember I used to be K Flow, then Lil Flow, then YSN Flow. Young Successful n##gas.

AllHipHop: You just dropped the visual for “Dirt.” What do you want fans to get from this one?

YSN Flow: Just the background. Dirt, young n##ga from the mud and the s##t that’s going on in my life.

AllHipHop: Why don’t you trust people?

YSN Flow: N##gas fake. I don’t trust n##gas for real, that’s why I need someone close to me.

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?

YSN Flow: Do whatever you want for real. Don’t give a f##k about what n##gas have to say.

AllHipHop: What are some goals yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

YSN Flow: Hit Billboard for sure. Get a Platinum track, and just last.

AllHipHop: How do you plan on lasting?

YSN Flow: Putting out good music. Something people want to hear. Whatever’s going to catch the ear [snaps], that’s all it is. Good music never flops.

AllHipHop: Saw your post that said “family first.” What does mom think of this?

YSN Flow: She‘s supportive all the way. She does whatever needs to be done. She takes care of most of the s##t for me. I don’t really have to do nothing. Momager.

AllHipHop: What’s a normal day in the life? Walk us through.

YSN Flow: At home, it’s easy. I don’t really do s##t when I’m in Ohio. But I go out of the state every week, every other week. When I go out of state, I don’t sleep for 2 days. I’ll be in the studio all night with him [points to friend].

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

YSN Flow: Red Bull, blunt, Adderall.

AllHipHop: Most played artist on your phone?

YSN Flow: I don’t really listen to music for real. I really listen to Rod Wave. Polo G. I just listen to myself.

AllHipHop: What’s the best encounter you had with a fan?

YSN Flow: I went to this school one time, these kids were crying because they saw me.

AllHipHop: Dream collab?

YSN Flow: No I don’t really trip about collabing with n##gas anymore. If it happens, it happens.

AllHipHop: How’s it feel to be this lit at this young age?

YSN Flow: I don’t be feeling it for real. I really don’t, I get down on myself a lot.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

YSN Flow: I just dropped “The Box Remix.” Mixtape coming at the end of March. Follow me on Instagram @YSNFlow. That’s it.