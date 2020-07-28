Bobby Solez Premiere's His New Visual "Hold Up"

Westchester Artist Bobby Solez Drop's Off His Latest Visual "Hold Up"

Recording artist Bobby Solez returns with his new Visual “Hold Up” shot by. Timothy Hunt. The video was shot in Peekskill, New York which is Solez his hometown. This record reflects on Bobby's life & how he's letting the people who didn't believe in him in the past go. This song has a dope vibe to it adding the vibrant visual to make it a must watch. In the visual Bobby can be seen enjoying himself poolside showing his out-going personality. Some of his influences include artists like Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, Justin Bieber & more. Make sure to stream “Hold Up” on all platforms now & watch the music video for “Hold Up” on his YouTube channel. @BobbySolez