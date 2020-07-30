LA.Breadwinner Face's His Demon's In New Music Video

La.Breadwinner Drop's Off His Latest Visual Demon's

Ossining native La.Breadwinner drops off his new single “Demons” featuring Roswell Gray. After analyzing conspiracy theories, La explains “Seeing that one little lie told the right way can make the world believe anything.”

La continues “Who’s to say everything you ever knew or know now isn’t a lie; what if you’ve been lied to this whole time”. The song “Demons” was recorded in NYC & came about after strong beliefs.

Stream and listen to “Demons” below and stay connected with La.Breadwinner here.