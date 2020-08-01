LJ Bronx Is Making A Statement With His New Video "Ten Toes"

LJ Bronx Release's His New Music Video For "Ten Toe's"

LJ Bronx Premiere's his new video "Ten Toes". Coming straight out of The Bronx this record shows LJ's loyalty to his homies. As he rap "Still with the same one's, since day one, still ten toe's". The visual has a cinematic feel to it making it a must watch. The footage was shot by Silverfade Media and released on Masked Faces via YouTube. LJ is putting in the work and grinding to show his talent. You can stream “Ten Toes” on all platforms and watch the Music Video on YouTube.