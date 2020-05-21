AllHipHop
[New Music] Bigshot - "Hybrid" (Album) @Bigshotsworld

ALLHIPHOPDOPE

Out Now on all music digital platforms "Hybrid" By Bigshot

The Brooklyn born Boston Mc delivers impacting catchy lyrics over versatile production

Out Now on all music digital platforms

The Brooklyn born Boston Mc delivers impacting catchy lyrics over versatile production

