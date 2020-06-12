AllHipHop
[New Music] Pockets & TeX - "As Above So Below" (Album) @PocketsnTeX

ALLHIPHOPDOPE

DMI Presents "As Above So Below"

"As Above So Below" 

The follow up project from Pockets & TeX after "Residue"

its an offering on a grandeur scale. Providing sophisticated lyrics over DJ Pain1 production, songs like "ROLEX" & "The Induction" showcase the team’s finesse. While the title track & The Hunger (Demand & Supply) harvest an ethos of triumph through struggle. The lead off single "Always Be Mine" has the duo confessing their love & dedication for Hip Hop, with a strong hook from Tina G. The video "Clouds" has a dreary hook, with a dreamy trap vibe on the production with visuals to match. The stand out track "Day 1nes", is Pockets & TeX on a different frequency, humbly spreading love the Brooklyn way.

"As Above So Below" 

may these vibes get you thru these difficult times sincerely 

RX

Album Link :

Follow @PocketsnTeX

www.drugmusicink.com

IC: TheReason

