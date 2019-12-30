[New Music] Pockets & Tex - "Residue" (Album) @Pocketsntex

The latest project from the Brooklyn duo showcasing their versatility, lyricism, & melodic choruses over pulsating production. From the underground smash Say Less, to the smoothness of HighWays, to the Frankenstein creation All In, Pockets & Tex (RX) is a full bag of treats for any vibe. The project is a roller coaster continuously taking you through an adventurous tour of their vision. The track listing is a blend of sophisticated & grimey New York elements with high octane spots to rattle any trunk. Residue is Pockets & TeX carving their names in a industry that’s over saturated, by providing a sound that’s been missing from the game, & reminding the world that Brooklyn keeps on taking it...

