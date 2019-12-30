AllHipHop
Login

[New Music] Pockets & Tex - "Residue" (Album) @Pocketsntex

ALLHIPHOPNEXTUP
by

Drugmusicink Presents Pockets & TeX"Residue" The Album

The latest project from the Brooklyn duo showcasing their versatility, lyricism, & melodic choruses over pulsating production. From the underground smash Say Less, to the smoothness of HighWays,  to the Frankenstein creation All In, Pockets & Tex (RX) is a full bag of treats for any vibe. The project is a roller coaster continuously taking you through an adventurous tour of their vision. The track listing is a blend of sophisticated & grimey New York elements with high octane spots to rattle any trunk. Residue is Pockets & TeX carving their names in a industry that’s over saturated, by providing a sound that’s been missing from the game, & reminding the world that Brooklyn keeps on taking it... 

Available on all music platforms

Residue
Residue
Residue, an album by Pockets & TeX on Spotify
open.spotify.com

‎Residue by Pockets & TeX
‎Residue by Pockets & TeX
‎Album · 2019 · 13 Songs. Available with an Apple Music subscription. Try it free.
music.apple.com

Try the TIDAL Web Player
Try the TIDAL Web Player
You can try TIDAL directly in your web browser. Enjoy over 35 million songs in High Fidelity sound quality, High Definition music…
listen.tidal.com

Residue (Explicit)
Residue (Explicit)
Pockets & Tex - Pandora
www.pandora.com

Follow Twitter @Pocketsntex   

Follow Instagram @Pocketsntex   

www.drugmusicink.com

Comments
1
Kevin Lee - HUMBUG SHOT BY @FRESHVISIONZ
www.youtube.com
Goodallofficial
Goodallofficial
hardlinerecords stockton california gb/double/soundcloud
hardlinerecords20916
hardlinerecords20916
8
37
So they weren't playin?
Marco_offtop
Marco_offtop
18
_Jay
_Jay
20
What Breakfast Club Interviews Do You Want to See in 2018 ?
Sion
Sion
6
9
FAQs
Jay (@JayChillinBro)
Jay (@JayChillinBro)
32
Official 2017 NFL Season Thread
Stew
Stew
1
27
Official 2017-2018 NBA Thread
infamous114
infamous114
1
19
ChicagoFigure
ChicagoFigure
1
11
5 Grand
5 Grand