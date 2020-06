Singer RH9 & bodyguards sends shots to CHI in a video

The video was posted on RH9 Snapchat You can hear RH9 Bodyguard saying “fuck that nigga wyo.chi” then RH9 will continue to say “Yeah fuck that nigga Mane“ “say boy don’t play with me mane i swear to god I will do me something mane I will flash out mane”